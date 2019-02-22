GAA team news: Tommy Walsh set for first Kingdom start in three years

Tommy Walsh will start his first game for the Kerry footballers in over three years this Sunday.

Walsh is named at full-forward on the Kerry team which travels to Tuam Stadium to face Galway, one of four changes from the side which narrowly overcame All-Ireland champions Dublin a fortnight ago. The 30-year old Kerins O Rahilly’s club man, who was used off the bench against Cavan and Dublin earlier this month, last started a game for Kerry on February 7 of 2016.

Tommy Walsh in action for Kerry in 2015

Elsewhere on the Kerry team, Gavin Crowley and Shane Enright will make their first starts of the year at Tuam Stadium, while Mark Griffin is selected at midfield. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (suspended), Tadhg Morley, Adrian Spillane and Paul Geaney make way. Denis Daly, listed among the subs, is part of a Kerry match-day panel for the first time since 2016. Also on the bench are UCC Sigerson Cup winners Killian Spillane, Graham O’Sullivan and Conor Geaney.

It was announced last night that Eddie Kirwan (Nemo Rangers) and Garry O’Halloran (Ballinora) will join Sean Hayes as Cork senior football selectors on Ronan McCarthy’s backroom team. Former Munster rugby player Jonny Holland has been appointed nutritionist to the Cork senior hurlers and footballers, while Doug Howlett will assume the position of Cork senior hurling high-performance lead.

Cork hurling manager John Meyler has handed first league starts to Robert Downey of Glen Rovers and Dan Dooley of Bride Rovers for their meeting with All-Ireland champions Limerick. Overall, there are four changes in personnel from the team which overcame Clare last Saturday. Patrick Collins is named between the sticks, with Eoin Cadogan at full-back.

Doon’s Mikey O’Brien will make his Limerick senior hurling debut at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, one of eight changes rung by manager John Kiely from the team which scored a nine-point victory over Kilkenny last weekend. Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch, Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, Peter Casey, Seamus Flanagan and Pat Ryan come back into the starting line-up. Paddy O’Loughlin and Aaron Gillane are on Fitzgibbon Cup duty with Mary I this weekend, while Dan Morrissey, Robbie Hanley, Kyle Hayes, Conor Boylan, Graeme Mulcahy and Barry Murphy drop to the bench.

Kerry (Allianz football league Division 1 v Galway): S Ryan; P Crowley, J Sherwood, S Enright; G Crowley, P Murphy, T O’Sullivan; J Barry, M Griffin; D O’Connor, S O’Shea, G O’Brien; D Moynihan, T Walsh, S O’Brien.

Galway (Allianz football league Division 1 v Kerry): R Lavelle; E Kerin, J Duane, D Wynne; G O’Donnell, G Bradshaw, J Heaney; T Flynn, C Duggan; S Walsh, P Cooke, S Kelly; P Cunningham, C D’Arcy, A Ó Laoi.

Kildare (Allianz football league Division 2 v Clare): M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady, D Hyland; J Gibbons, E Doyle, P Kelly; K Feely, T Moolick; P Brophy, F Conway, K Cribbin; N Flynn, B McCormack, J Hyland.

Limerick (Allianz football league Division 4 v Leitrim): D O’Sullivan, S O’Dea, G Noonan, P Maher; C McSweeney, I Corbett, C Fahy; D Treacy, T Childs; P Nash, B Donovan, D Lyons; S McSweeney, S O’Carroll, J Lee.

Clare (Allianz hurling league Division 1A v Wexford): D Tuohy; R Hayes, D McInerney, J Browne; P O’Connor, C Cleary, D Fitzgerald; S Golden, C Galvin; P Duggan, T Kelly, D Ryan; I Galvin, J Conlon, P Collins.

Cork (Allianz hurling league Division 1A v Limerick): P Collins; S O’Donoghue, E Cadogan, S McDonnell; C Joyce, T O’Mahony, R Downey; C Murphy, B Cooper; D Kearney, S Harnedy, D Dooley; C Lehane, A Walsh, P Horgan.

Kilkenny (Allianz hurling league Division 1A v Tipperary): E Murphy; P Murphy, C Delaney, T Walsh; C Fogarty, P Deegan, J Cleere; P Walsh, A Murphy; J Donnelly, W Walsh, G Malone; B Ryan, L Blanchfield, M Keoghan.

Limerick (Allianz hurling league Division 1A v Cork): N Quaid, T Condon, S Finn, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon, M O’Brien; C Lynch, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, S Dowling, T Morrissey, P Casey, S Flanagan, P Ryan.

Tipperary (Allianz hurling league Division 1A v Kilkenny): Paul Maher; D Maher, J Barry, R Maher; S Kennedy, Padraic Maher, B Heffernan; R Byrne, M Breen; J Forde, N McGrath, Patrick Maher; J O’Dwyer, S Callinan, N O’Meara.

Galway (Allianz hurling Division 1B v Offaly): J Skehill; S Linnane, P Killeen, D Morrissey; J Hanbury, G McInerney, A Harte; C Mannion, S Kilduff; N Burke, J Canning, T Haran; C Whelan, J Flynn, D Glennon.

Waterford (Allianz hurling league Division 1B v Dublin): B Nolan; S McNulty, C Prunty, N Connors; C Lyons, A Gleeson, K Moran; J Barron, M O’Brien; DJ Foran, S Roche, J Prendergast; T Ryan, Stephen Bennett, S Bennett.

Kerry (Allianz hurling league Division 2A v London): JB O’Halloran; S Weir, B Murphy, E Leen; J O’Connor, M Boyle, T O’Connor, D Collins; B Barrett, P Doyle; D Griffin, M O’Leary, D Goggin, J Conway, J Goulding.