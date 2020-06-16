GAA ready to speed up return to play

The GAA are prepared to speed up their return to play protocols providing they receive further positive news from the Government.

As plans for the inter-county championships are set to be released next week providing the country moves onto phase three of reopening society, the GAA might be in a position to reopen pitches ahead of the scheduled date on Monday week.

Even if it is decided to stick with the original plan, the return of contact training could yet be brought forward from July 20.

The news follows clarification at the end of last week that clubs will not be expected to take the temperatures of players, while the questionnaire need only be completed once, not every time a player/official arrives at the club grounds. A webinar on the precautions now required in clubs was provided by GAA officials on Tuesday evening.

Speaking at the launch of the GAA’s return to play roadmap last Friday week, president John Horan acknowledged the plan could be accelerated to reflect the Government’s easing of restrictions. The two-metre social distancing remains a hurdle although there are growing hopes that will be eased in the coming week or two.

Meanwhile, the death has taken place of Kerry’s two-time All-Ireland senior football championship winner John Joe Sheehan.

The Firies and Legion man claimed Celtic Crosses in 1953 when he scored three points in the final against Armagh and two years later as he came off the bench to score a point in the win over Dublin.

Sheehan made his debut for the Kingdom in the National League in October 1949 and captained the county in 1951. His last appearance for Kerry came in the 1954 All-Ireland final defeat to Meath when he registered 1-1.

Elsewhere, the GAA have confirmed that the Kellogg’s Cúl Camps will return on July 20, the start of phase four in the Government’s roadmap to reopening society. A list of the confirmed venues will be released on the Cúl Camp website - gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps - on June 22 when booking reopen.

Specific camps safety protocols will be shared with all those registering while the GAA has warned that schedules may be reduced in some counties. Those who have pre-registered have the option of a full refund, delivery of kit and refund of the remaining amount or priority placing in one of the rescheduled camps.

The camps will be preceded by GAA Cúl Camp TV, which is produced by Nemeton TV and will broadcast every morning from Monday to Friday on TG4 from June 29 until July 17.

However, Cork clubs who chose to preempt the announcement and cancel their Cúl Camps are expected to hold firm.

Yesterday evening, Midleton GAA confirmed they would not be staging the event. “This year’s Cúl Camps will NOT go ahead in Midleton. Based on GAA guidelines issued, and facilities available, the Executive made the decision that it was not feasible to run the Camps this year,” the club posted on their social media channels.