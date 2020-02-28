News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

GAA preparing for Government recommendations to combat spread of coronavirus

GAA preparing for Government recommendations to combat spread of coronavirus
Staff at Dublin Airport activating the public awareness campaign for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, February 28, 2020 - 01:10 PM

The GAA are prepared to do whatever is recommended by the Government to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

As Switzerland today banned all public and private events involving over 1,000 people to fight the outbreak of the disease and the IRFU were directed to postpone Ireland’s Six Nations game against Italy, the GAA have yet to receive any such correspondence regarding their own fixtures.

A GAA source confirmed the matter is being discussed at the highest level in the GAA as well as the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC). However, as of yet the organisation has not received any requests to postpone matches from any government department.

In 2001, the GAA postponed inter-county and club matches for four weeks following the outbreak of the foot and mouth disease. While COVID-19 is a different situation, there are similarities and the organisation will not hesitate to reschedule for the sake of the country.

At present, the most significant threat to the GAA’s fixtures list this weekend is Storm Jorge, which is set to hit Ireland tomorrow. An orange weather warning is in place for seven counties. Unless the CCCC are prepared to spill the Allianz Hurling League into the club month of April, there is no free weekend next month to rearrange any postponed games.

READ MORE

Department of Health: Everyone in close contact with Irish coronavirus patient notified

More on this topic

FBD chief Muldoon defends insurer as Sinn Féin seeks 'schedule' to cut premiumsFBD chief Muldoon defends insurer as Sinn Féin seeks 'schedule' to cut premiums

Latest: Aer Lingus confirms Covid-19 patient flew with themLatest: Aer Lingus confirms Covid-19 patient flew with them

Coronavirus tests in Scotland hit 500 but no confirmed casesCoronavirus tests in Scotland hit 500 but no confirmed cases

No fixtures currently under threat but FAI will follow expert guidance on coronavirusNo fixtures currently under threat but FAI will follow expert guidance on coronavirus

TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

McCarthy makes changes ahead of Derry clash this SundayMcCarthy makes changes ahead of Derry clash this Sunday

Emile Heskey chased down street as child in racist incidentEmile Heskey chased down street as child in racist incident

Average Arsenal have little left to play for this seasonAverage Arsenal have little left to play for this season

Frustration grows for clubs as fixture gap loomsFrustration grows for clubs as fixture gap looms


Lifestyle

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

Kya deLongchamps despairs over the simple ways we can wreak havoc on our property's valueHow we vandalise our own homes

With the housing crisis, renovating a run-down property is worth considering if you have the inclination, time, funds and a good team of contractors around you, writes Carol O’CallaghanBehind the scenes in The Great House Revival

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »