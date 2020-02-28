GAA preparing for Government recommendations to combat spread of coronavirus

The GAA are prepared to do whatever is recommended by the Government to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

As Switzerland today banned all public and private events involving over 1,000 people to fight the outbreak of the disease and the IRFU were directed to postpone Ireland’s Six Nations game against Italy, the GAA have yet to receive any such correspondence regarding their own fixtures.

A GAA source confirmed the matter is being discussed at the highest level in the GAA as well as the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC). However, as of yet the organisation has not received any requests to postpone matches from any government department.

In 2001, the GAA postponed inter-county and club matches for four weeks following the outbreak of the foot and mouth disease. While COVID-19 is a different situation, there are similarities and the organisation will not hesitate to reschedule for the sake of the country.

At present, the most significant threat to the GAA’s fixtures list this weekend is Storm Jorge, which is set to hit Ireland tomorrow. An orange weather warning is in place for seven counties. Unless the CCCC are prepared to spill the Allianz Hurling League into the club month of April, there is no free weekend next month to rearrange any postponed games.