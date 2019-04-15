NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
GAA podcast: Cork SHC preview, Ilen shock, GAA's hip injury epidemic?

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 02:52 PM

Can star-studded Douglas finally fulfill potential?

Eoghan Cormican and Denis Hurley preview the Cork SHC which has an extra layer of intrique this season with several clubs set to miss out on top grading next season.

We hear from Ilen Rovers manager Flor O'Driscoll, delighted to shock neighbours Carbery Rangers in the Cork SFC, a club he has always admired.

Paddy Kelly talks structures and the difficulty for clubs waiting months for another game after a first-round victory.

And consultant orthopaedic and sports surgeon Declan Bowler from the Bon Secours Hospital talks about a worrying rise in hip injuries among young GAA players.

