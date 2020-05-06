GAA: Pitches will remain closed until July and no inter-county games until October

The GAA have confirmed that their pitches will remain closed until July 20 and there is unlikely to be inter-county games before October.

In a statement released this evening following county chairmen and management committee meetings earlier today, the GAA sought to bring clarity to their situation following the release of the Government’s roadmap last Friday.

The information is similar to what was circulated for WhatsApp yesterday evening about inter-county training being suspended “until further notice" prior to management committee, the GAA's temporary governing body, convening.

“GAA facilities are to remain closed as part of efforts to prevent gatherings which breach the restrictions," the statement reads. "We are instructing our clubs and counties to continue to adhere to the restrictions and to refrain from organising on-field activity. These measures are expected to remain in place until July 20.

“We will continue to monitor the dates and timelines as revealed by the Government and our arrangements will remain under constant review. Our units are reminded that the Player Injury scheme is suspended and will remain so until an official return to action protocol is confirmed.

“The GAA still firmly hopes to be able to play county and club competitions this year, subject of course to public health guidance. We can confirm however that no inter-county games are expected to take place before October.

“Counties are asked, in the interest of players, to suspend inter-county training until further notice. There will be a phased resumption of training at both club and county level to allow players to prepare appropriately for playing games.

“While not categorically ruling out the possible staging of games behind closed doors later in the year, there appears to be a lack of appetite for this type of fixture-scheduling at the current time across the wider Association.”

The GAA have also established a dedicated Covid-19 Advisory Group who will advise the Association on return to play protocols. It will be made up of Shay Bannon (Chairman, existing Chairman of Health and Safety group), Dick Clerkin (existing Chairman of Medical Scientific and Welfare Committee), Dr Pat O’Neill (Dublin), Dr Kevin Moran (Donegal), Dr Jim O’Donovan (Limerick), Dr Seán Moffatt (Chair of Gaelic Medical Association and Mayo football team doctor), Paul Flynn (CEO Gaelic Players Association). Stephen Mc Geehan (Head of Operations, Ulster GAA), Tony Mc Guinness (Events and Safety Manager, Croke Park), John Horan (GAA president), Tom Ryan (GAA director general) and Feargal McGill (Director of Player, Club and Games Administration).