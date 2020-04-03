GAA members permitted to undertake 'essential' pitch maintenance

GAA pitches can be cut and tended to for the duration of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a circular to all GAA units this afternoon, Croke Park has stated that if pitch maintenance or property checks are “deemed essential” by a club, the person carrying out this work will need a letter on club-headed paper to show gardaí (this can be provided via email to display on phone) and must also carry a form of ID.

The notice from Croke Park also recommends the person wear club/county-branded clothing while cutting the grass.

“Current restrictions enacted in response to Covid-19 pandemic require persons to stay at home. The restrictions do however permit only those works deemed essential to maintain non-essential businesses activities.

“In order to ensure the safety of members and volunteers, Clubs and Counties should take a practical approach with respect to continuation of pitch maintenance and property checks up to April 12. If works are not essential then they should not take place.

"Essential pitch maintenance can continue provided; the persons undertaking the works should as far as possible be the usual person designated to undertake such work at the club; all persons undertaking works must be informed of the HSE advises re social distancing and they have to confirm they are not sick and not under any restrictions that would prevent them working as per advises from health officials."

Clubs have also been told to be proactive in protecting their property at a time of mass inactivity.

Croke Park has instructed clubs to leave on their heating - boilers, ideally, to be set at four degrees Celsius - to prevent pipes from freezing; ensure all alarms are fully operational; the periodic reviewing of CCTV footage, but only if it is remotely accessible; the flushing of water systems to prevent legionella; and, if feasible with the current guidelines, regular checks within the clubhouse and surrounding area to ensure no damage/leaks.