News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

GAA members permitted to undertake 'essential' pitch maintenance

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Friday, April 03, 2020 - 04:09 PM

GAA members permitted to undertake 'essential' pitch maintenance

GAA pitches can be cut and tended to for the duration of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a circular to all GAA units this afternoon, Croke Park has stated that if pitch maintenance or property checks are “deemed essential” by a club, the person carrying out this work will need a letter on club-headed paper to show gardaí (this can be provided via email to display on phone) and must also carry a form of ID.

The notice from Croke Park also recommends the person wear club/county-branded clothing while cutting the grass.

“Current restrictions enacted in response to Covid-19 pandemic require persons to stay at home. The restrictions do however permit only those works deemed essential to maintain non-essential businesses activities.

“In order to ensure the safety of members and volunteers, Clubs and Counties should take a practical approach with respect to continuation of pitch maintenance and property checks up to April 12. If works are not essential then they should not take place.

"Essential pitch maintenance can continue provided; the persons undertaking the works should as far as possible be the usual person designated to undertake such work at the club; all persons undertaking works must be informed of the HSE advises re social distancing and they have to confirm they are not sick and not under any restrictions that would prevent them working as per advises from health officials."

Clubs have also been told to be proactive in protecting their property at a time of mass inactivity.

Croke Park has instructed clubs to leave on their heating - boilers, ideally, to be set at four degrees Celsius - to prevent pipes from freezing; ensure all alarms are fully operational; the periodic reviewing of CCTV footage, but only if it is remotely accessible; the flushing of water systems to prevent legionella; and, if feasible with the current guidelines, regular checks within the clubhouse and surrounding area to ensure no damage/leaks.

More on this topic

GAA bracing for potential €60m shortfallGAA bracing for potential €60m shortfall

Documentary’s heart scans may prove a life-saver for former playersDocumentary’s heart scans may prove a life-saver for former players

July earliest return, says WhelanJuly earliest return, says Whelan

O’Mahony: Championship will be behind closed doorsO’Mahony: Championship will be behind closed doors

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

PFA says footballers must ‘share burden’ after UK Health Secretary calls for pay cutPFA says footballers must ‘share burden’ after UK Health Secretary calls for pay cut

Castleisland set to close next week unless solution can be foundCastleisland set to close next week unless solution can be found

‘Some players may have played their last game’‘Some players may have played their last game’

Players must ‘share financial burden’ during coronavirus suspension – PFAPlayers must ‘share financial burden’ during coronavirus suspension – PFA


Lifestyle

Who needs a gym when you can look in your kitchen cupboards for equipment instead?Don’t have weights for working out? These household objects will do the trick

There are some seriously spectacular shots.Discover America from the air thanks to this breathtaking aerial footage

Dawn Isaac, author of 101 Things for Kids to Do Screen-Free, suggests kids should have designated daily screen-free time, and shares activity ideas.How to get kids off their screens during lockdown

A facialist explains what happens to your skin while you’re sleeping.This is why bad sleep makes your skin look terrible (and what you can do about it)

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »