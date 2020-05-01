GAA in front of limited crowds could resume by end of July

Gaelic Games and other team sports such as soccer in front of limited crowds could resume on the week beginning July 20 when phase four of the Government’s planned reopening of the country begins.

Sports behind closed doors can take place from the beginning of the third phase on June 29 but only where those participating can abide by social distancing protocols.

Golf and other lower-risk sports could return on a limited scale on May 18 when the current phase one restrictions are set to be lifted.

Rugby is scheduled to return later in the fifth phase on August 10 along with other close-contact sports. By that time, it is hoped that mass spectator gatherings in accordance with indoor and outdoor restrictions will be permitted.

The GAA’s Management Committee are expected to meet next week to digest the plans by the Government. They have to power to change the scheduling and structure of the Championship after Special Congress handed over the responsibility to them last month.

However, the Government have warned they may have to step back a phase or two in the event the easing of restrictions interferes with the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.