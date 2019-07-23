GAA hopeful of breaking 60,000 barrier on Saturday

The GAA are anticipating a crowd of over 60,000 for Saturday’s Limerick-Kilkenny All-Ireland semi-final.

Media reports in Limerick last week claimed ticket sales for the rematch of last year’s thrilling quarter-final had been ‘slow’ and only topped 20,000 between the two counties. However, the GAA yesterday confirmed the number has now jumped over 40,000 and is in line to exceed 60,000 for the Saturday evening throw-in (6pm).

The counties are also involved in the minor semi-final, which begins at 4pm, and the 62,962 figure for Limerick’s last All-Ireland semi-final as Munster winners back in 2013 when they faced Clare could be surpassed.

The GAA also stated sales for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final between Leinster champions Wexford and Munster runners-up Tipperary are strong with the 40,000 mark having already been hit and the crowd anticipated to be close to 65,000 with the vast majority of them being from Wexford.

That crowd too could beat the 63,223 attendance that watched Wexford’s last semi-final as provincial winners in 2004 when they were beaten by Cork. Both the Upper Cusack and Hogan Stand along with Hill 16 are open for Saturday and Sunday.

The combined crowds for last year’s semi-finals was 125,264 and a similar total is expected this time around. Excluding replays, the best semi-finals attendances this decade came in 2017 when the Waterford-Cork and Galway-Tipperary matches drew in a combined 140,206.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed semi-final ticket prices had increased for the second time in three years with stand admission now costing €50 and a Hill 16 ticket €35. The latest increase was €5. Group packages for adults and juveniles had been available for all clubs in the Davin Stand with an adult ticket costing €20 and a juvenile gaining entry for €5.

