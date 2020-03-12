GAA haven't discussed punishments if counties breach training ban

The GAA have not yet considered any punishment for counties that contravene the suspension of training sessions from midnight until March 29.

The organisation’s 16-day moratorium on all Gaelic games activities across the board was prompted by the Government’s action plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

However, Croke Park are expecting that counties and clubs will play their part in ensuring the measure is adhered to for the health and safety of players.

“We’re hoping people will buy into the spirit of the decision taken,” said GAA director of communications Alan Milton.

“We don’t want to take a nanny state approach. We haven’t discussed it (penalties for breaches).

There needs to be a degree of self-regulation and the GPA have their part to play as well. It’s about taking ownership of the situation.

Last year, three counties lost home advantage for their opening home game in the Allianz.

Leagues after they were found to have staged training camps outside the permitted time. In football, Armagh and Laois were penalised accordingly as were Waterford’s hurlers.

The same punishment is dolled out for a county found to have come back to collective training earlier than their permitted start date in the autumn/winter. However, no team has yet been found to have breached the rule.