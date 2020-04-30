News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

GAA facing up to possibility of no inter-county games by October by making wage cuts

GAA facing up to possibility of no inter-county games by October by making wage cuts
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 08:57 PM

The GAA is facing up to the possibility of there being no inter-county games by October by making another series of swingeing wage cuts.

The Irish Independent reports that by June those Central Council-contracted employees earning over €38,000 will see their monthly wage slashed by 40%. Those on an annual salary between €24,400 and €38,000 will be hit with a 30% cut.

The actions are taken after the first round of reductions less than a month ago when cuts range from 10% to 20% for the month of April and despite the organisation availing of the Government’s wage incentive scheme.

According to the newspaper report, a memo to staff says the projected lack of revenue from inter-county games means “that the GAA faces a serious financial predicament which, unfortunately, necessitates further reduction of all costs incurred by the GAA including payroll costs."

It is hoped that the deductions are temporary. The memo adds that the measures have been “adopted with extreme reluctance, but are nonetheless crucial and necessary in order to safeguard the livelihoods of GAA employees and ensure the continuing financial viability and operations of the GAA.”

It continues: “It isn't possible to provide a timeline for the reimbursement of the portion of income waived or indeed to provide a complete guarantee that reimbursement shall be attainable."

The GAA recommend that the same cuts, which will affect approximately 500 centrally contracted staff, be replicated at provincial and county level.

The memo states: “The further measures, which continue to impose a shared burden on all GAA employees and require collective support, are adopted with extreme reluctance.”

More on this topic

Jason Doherty: 'I can see the logic behind not going gung-ho with so much uncertainty'Jason Doherty: 'I can see the logic behind not going gung-ho with so much uncertainty'

Carlow footballer first case of meldonium detected in Irish sportCarlow footballer first case of meldonium detected in Irish sport

Hurling Hands: Diarmuid O'Sullivan - 'I broke Patrick Horgan's hurley over my knee and threw the two pieces up into the stand'Hurling Hands: Diarmuid O'Sullivan - 'I broke Patrick Horgan's hurley over my knee and threw the two pieces up into the stand'

'Normal People' star Paul Mescal would love return to Gaelic football'Normal People' star Paul Mescal would love return to Gaelic football


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Matt Scott and John Barclay among nine players to leave EdinburghMatt Scott and John Barclay among nine players to leave Edinburgh

Brighton striker Glenn Murray not a fan of ‘farcical’ face mask proposalBrighton striker Glenn Murray not a fan of ‘farcical’ face mask proposal

Neutral venues to be discussed at Friday’s Premier League shareholders’ meetingNeutral venues to be discussed at Friday’s Premier League shareholders’ meeting

Hurling Hands: Diarmuid O'Sullivan - 'I broke Patrick Horgan's hurley over my knee and threw the two pieces up into the stand'Hurling Hands: Diarmuid O'Sullivan - 'I broke Patrick Horgan's hurley over my knee and threw the two pieces up into the stand'


Lifestyle

Evelyn Ring speaks to some experts researching Covid-19 and the best way we can protect ourselves from the virus.Defensive action: Steps can you take to build your immune system while staying at home

Sorting out Cork people for ages likeAsk Audrey: A lesbian daughter is the latest must-have accessory on the Rochestown Road

Three years after New Rules made her a star, Dua Lipa is back with a sophomore album of disco-tinged goodness. She talks life in lockdown, her love for New York and scoring her first number one. Alex Green finds out more.Dua Lipa's new rules mean taking things slow and easy

Arts editor Des O'Driscoll gives you the rundown on the best of the streaming services coming up over the next week.Our streaming tips for arts, film and TV over the coming week

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »