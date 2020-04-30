GAA facing up to possibility of no inter-county games by October by making wage cuts

The GAA is facing up to the possibility of there being no inter-county games by October by making another series of swingeing wage cuts.

The Irish Independent reports that by June those Central Council-contracted employees earning over €38,000 will see their monthly wage slashed by 40%. Those on an annual salary between €24,400 and €38,000 will be hit with a 30% cut.

The actions are taken after the first round of reductions less than a month ago when cuts range from 10% to 20% for the month of April and despite the organisation availing of the Government’s wage incentive scheme.

According to the newspaper report, a memo to staff says the projected lack of revenue from inter-county games means “that the GAA faces a serious financial predicament which, unfortunately, necessitates further reduction of all costs incurred by the GAA including payroll costs."

It is hoped that the deductions are temporary. The memo adds that the measures have been “adopted with extreme reluctance, but are nonetheless crucial and necessary in order to safeguard the livelihoods of GAA employees and ensure the continuing financial viability and operations of the GAA.”

It continues: “It isn't possible to provide a timeline for the reimbursement of the portion of income waived or indeed to provide a complete guarantee that reimbursement shall be attainable."

The GAA recommend that the same cuts, which will affect approximately 500 centrally contracted staff, be replicated at provincial and county level.

The memo states: “The further measures, which continue to impose a shared burden on all GAA employees and require collective support, are adopted with extreme reluctance.”