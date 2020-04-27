GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Tyrone footballers?

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
GAA Correspondent
There are ten famous Tyrone footballers, past and present, below but can you recognise their names in emoji form?
Leave your guesses in the comments on Facebook and Twitter, and we'll update you with the correct answers on Friday.
More on this topic
GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Wexford hurlers?
How many Kerry senior football champions can you name?
GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Meath footballers?
Quiz: Can you identify the world city from just a dot on a map?
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our
outstanding team of sports writers
More in this Section
Brendan O'Brien: Sponsors and TV companies scrambling to comb through contracts
‘I am at the bottom of the pack when it comes to surviving it. I am very much the underdog’
Michael Moynihan: Leadership in a time of crisis proves harder for some
GAA to seek more Covid-19 answers from Government
Lifestyle
Scents of happiness: Fragrances to create a relaxing environment
Your questions answered on successful house renovation
10 quick fixes to help you perk up your lockdown garden
Podcast Corner: West Wing and The Wire live on in recap podcasts
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job