News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Kilkenny hurlers?

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, April 10, 2020 - 04:55 PM

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Kilkenny hurlers?

There are ten famous Kilkenny hurlers, past and present, below but can you recognise their names in emoji form?

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Kilkenny hurlers?

Leave your guesses in the comments on Facebook and Twitter, and we'll update you with the correct answers on Monday.

More on this topic

Quiz: Can you name these ten Clare hurlers?Quiz: Can you name these ten Clare hurlers?

Quiz: Test your general knowledge in 20 questionsQuiz: Test your general knowledge in 20 questions

How many League of Ireland top goalscorers can you name?How many League of Ireland top goalscorers can you name?

Quiz: Name the All-Star Footballers of the YearQuiz: Name the All-Star Footballers of the Year

TOPIC: Quiz

More in this Section

PFA chief Gordon Taylor insists players will do all they can to save clubsPFA chief Gordon Taylor insists players will do all they can to save clubs

Raymond Van Barneveld gets one over old rival Phil Taylor in charity matchRaymond Van Barneveld gets one over old rival Phil Taylor in charity match

Joe Schmidt missing 'the adrenalin rush' of coaching at the highest levelJoe Schmidt missing 'the adrenalin rush' of coaching at the highest level

Munster chief Leddy proud of GAA response to pandemicMunster chief Leddy proud of GAA response to pandemic


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps puts sails on the laundry with refreshing reasons to dry outdoors.Great drying out there: How to make drying clothes a breeze

Our battle with back pain is an uphill struggle and possibly even more so since we’ve started to work from home to help delay the spread of coronavirus.Put your back into it: Exercise to beat back pain

Meet Tony the Turtle.How to explain Covid-19 to kids on the spectrum

A difficult situation for a family member, however, helped the up and coming chef to keep it all in perspective.Chef Adrian: 'Eat what makes you happy now'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »