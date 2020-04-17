News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Galway hurlers?

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, April 17, 2020 - 06:05 PM

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Galway hurlers?

There are ten famous Galway hurlers, past and present, below but can you recognise their names in emoji form?

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Galway hurlers?

Leave your guesses in the comments on Facebook and Twitter, and we'll update you with the correct answers on Monday.

More on this topic

Quick quiz: Test your entertainment knowledge with these 10 questionsQuick quiz: Test your entertainment knowledge with these 10 questions

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Mayo footballers?GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Mayo footballers?

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Dublin footballers?GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Dublin footballers?

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Kilkenny hurlers?GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Kilkenny hurlers?


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Quiz

More in this Section

Barry Hearn says PDC Home Tour is ‘going to be fun, not perfect’Barry Hearn says PDC Home Tour is ‘going to be fun, not perfect’

Scottish Open postponed as BMW International Open among events cancelledScottish Open postponed as BMW International Open among events cancelled

Norman Hunter dies aged 76Norman Hunter dies aged 76

No more international rugby in 2020 a “possibility” – Bill BeaumontNo more international rugby in 2020 a “possibility” – Bill Beaumont


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps shows how interior design can offer a fascinating teaching moment for all ages.How to get the family involved in home decorating projects

Can you get top marks in our entertainment quiz? Let us know!Quick quiz: Test you entertainment knowledge with these 10 questions

Taking the gym to the nation, personal trainer Ray Lally challenges Daíthí Ó Sé to a 15-minute training session in a new RTÉ series. Brendan O'Brien reports.Work it out: Dáithí and Ray join forces to help get the nation moving

Measures taken to tackle Covid-19 have dramatically changed how dental care is provided, says Helen O'Callaghan.In the teeth of a crisis: Pandemic leaves dentists struggling to deliver a service

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »