GAA: Division 1 games in both codes survive the weather; Fermanagh v Armagh off

This afternoon's three Allianz Football League Division One matches will go ahead after passing early-morning pitch inspections.

The re-scheduled meeting of Mayo and Kerry will get underway in Castlebar from 1pm.

Ulster rivals Donegal and Monaghan meet in Ballyshannon at 2pm, with Meath vs Galway in Navan from 2.30pm.

The Division 2 match between Fermanagh and Armagh has been postponed.

In Division 3, Cork are looking for their fifth win on the bounce as they host Derry, while the only other side with a 100% record in the football league, Limerick look to increase their lead at the top of the Division 4 table as they travel to Antrim.

There's also a full round of fixtures in the hurling top tier - the pick of the games are in Division 1A where Galway host Cork and Tipperary welcome Waterford to Thurles.

Elsewhere, Limerick host Westmeath, Carlow travel to Wexford, Clare entertain Dublin and Kilkenny meet Laois.