GAA confirm throw-in times for football qualifiers

The CCCC have confirmed the throw-in times for this Saturday's third-round qualifiers in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

Kildare will host Tyrone at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, with a 5pm throw-in on Saturday evening.

At 6pm, Westmeath will take on Clare at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar.

The two remaining games will throw in at 7pm.

Neighbours Laois and Offaly are to meet at O'Moore Park, while Mayo host Armagh in Castlebar.

