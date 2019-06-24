News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
GAA confirm throw-in times for football qualifiers

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 02:13 PM

The CCCC have confirmed the throw-in times for this Saturday's third-round qualifiers in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

Kildare will host Tyrone at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, with a 5pm throw-in on Saturday evening.

At 6pm, Westmeath will take on Clare at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar.

The two remaining games will throw in at 7pm.

Neighbours Laois and Offaly are to meet at O'Moore Park, while Mayo host Armagh in Castlebar.

'We need zero tolerance' - Soccer referee quits amid abuse and threats at underage game

GAA podcast: Should Kerry sweep? Cork binning excuses. The adoration of Michael Murphy. Tripping Dublin

Mike Quirke reviews the GAA weekend with Oisín McConville, Donncha O'Connor and Tony Leen.

