GAA confirm Allianz Hurling League quarter-final fixtures

Next weekend's Allianz Hurling League quarter-final fixtures have been confirmed by the GAA.

All the games will take place on Saturday, March 16.

Galway will take on Wexford at Pearse Stadium with throw-in at 1.30pm.

Semple Satdium

That fixture will have a knock-on effect for the Galway football team's League Division One game with Roscommon with throw-in moved to 3.30pm.

Waterford will play in Walsh Park, taking on Clare at 3pm.

In Semple Stadium, Tipperary will take on Dublin in a 4.30pm throw-in.

The relegation play-off between Kilkenny and Cork will take place at 4.30pm at Nowlan Park.

For all games, extra-time will take place if necessary.