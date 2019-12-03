GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds

An Irish Examiner special podcast featuring Mike Quirke, Tony McEntee, Cian O’Neill, Ronan McCarthy, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Ray Cosgrove, Declan O’Sullivan, and Oisin McConville.

What happens when the players you have don’t match the plan you have?

The drills v games debate.

Keeping kids engaged.

Delivering bad news to players in a constructive and respectful way.

The value of GPS.

Developing kickout strategies.

Can you improve the skills of a senior player?

The holistic approach: developing the next club secretary as much as the star forward.

And much more...