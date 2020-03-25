GAA clubs told to close walkways as shutdown extended

The GAA have ordered all clubs to close their premises entirely until April 19 at the earliest.

Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In correspondence from the association’s director general Tom Ryan today, units have been instructed to extend their own coronavirus prevention protocols to include recreational use of facilities such as walkways and pitches.

Ryan writes: “Please be advised that, in line with recent government announcements, these measures and closures are now extended to Sunday, April 19, inclusive, at which stage arrangements will be reviewed.

“In addition, we are now instructing GAA Clubs to close their facilities completely. This is to include the use of all pitches and property for recreational purposes, including walking, casual games or gatherings.

“Where it is not possible to restrict access please erect signage to the effect that all GAA facilities are closed and all activity suspended.”

Clubs have been encouraged to resume membership applications ahead of the regular deadline at the end of this month while being mindful of members’ changing financial situations.

Club lottos, many of which have been halted in the last week and a half, have also been promoted providing they are done so online. Support for capital projects from central GAA sources have been suspended.

Ryan has also asked members interested in providing community support during the crisis to sign up with Volunteer Ireland in the Republic and Volunteer Now in the North.