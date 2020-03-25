News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

GAA clubs told to close walkways as shutdown extended

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 06:05 PM

The GAA have ordered all clubs to close their premises entirely until April 19 at the earliest.

Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In correspondence from the association’s director general Tom Ryan today, units have been instructed to extend their own coronavirus prevention protocols to include recreational use of facilities such as walkways and pitches.

Ryan writes: “Please be advised that, in line with recent government announcements, these measures and closures are now extended to Sunday, April 19, inclusive, at which stage arrangements will be reviewed.

“In addition, we are now instructing GAA Clubs to close their facilities completely. This is to include the use of all pitches and property for recreational purposes, including walking, casual games or gatherings.

“Where it is not possible to restrict access please erect signage to the effect that all GAA facilities are closed and all activity suspended.”

Clubs have been encouraged to resume membership applications ahead of the regular deadline at the end of this month while being mindful of members’ changing financial situations.

Club lottos, many of which have been halted in the last week and a half, have also been promoted providing they are done so online. Support for capital projects from central GAA sources have been suspended.

Ryan has also asked members interested in providing community support during the crisis to sign up with Volunteer Ireland in the Republic and Volunteer Now in the North.

More on this topic

Priorities change fast for Kerry’s Kieran O’LearyPriorities change fast for Kerry’s Kieran O’Leary

GAA to reveal League fate amid expected cancellationGAA to reveal League fate amid expected cancellation

If a GAA team was a Disney character...If a GAA team was a Disney character...

New York chiefs find positives in absence of Irish invasionNew York chiefs find positives in absence of Irish invasion

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Premiership players could contest league-wide wage cutsPremiership players could contest league-wide wage cuts

Jack Carty: 'I’m hoping my story will help people cope with this crisis'Jack Carty: 'I’m hoping my story will help people cope with this crisis'

Quiz: Name the All-Ireland Football Final man of the match award winnersQuiz: Name the All-Ireland Football Final man of the match award winners

'Sacrifice and compromise' needed as Tokyo Olympics look for new 2021 slot'Sacrifice and compromise' needed as Tokyo Olympics look for new 2021 slot


Lifestyle

These are extraordinary times for us all and the first to experience the dimming of the light has been the magnificent Irish hospitality sector, where thousands of jobs have already vanished and many businesses are threatened with permanent closure.NeighbourFood: Cork's Rocketman bringing virtual farmer’s markets to consumers

So, now that we are into our second week staying home and play dates are no longer an option to keep our children entertained you might possibly be finding it hard to keep the children in your house positive and engaged.Learning Points: Get creative to keep the family ticking over

There’s a ‘choreography’ to both your days that you have to accept.Here's some tips to make working from home with your partner run smoothly

The fitness guru speaks to Liz Connor about the viral success of his online P.E lessons and his ambition to get kids moving through uncertain times.Joe Wicks: ‘It’s a confusing time for little people – exercise is a way of forgetting about it’

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »