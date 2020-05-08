GAA clubs front and centre in Covid-19 Community Response

Almost 87% of clubs who participated in a GAA survey were involved in some form of Covid-19 Community Response.

1,090 clubs - in Ireland and abroad - completed the questionnaire compiled by the GAA’s Community and Health department

The research found that 19,000 club members have been involved in the provision of support to more than 34,500 people during the current health emergency.

Some 942 clubs (86.4 per cent) who took part in the survey said they were involved in some form of Covid-19 Community Response.

A total of 811 clubs responded to say they are involved in the collection and delivery of essential goods and supplies for members of their communities unable to travel due to cocooning or other restrictions.

Additional areas of support recorded include sharing public health information, supporting members online, participation in the Club Together initiative (in partnership with SuperValu and Centra), and meal delivery.

Colin Regan, GAA Community and Health Manager, said: “It had become almost cliché to state that the GAA is as much a community association as it is a sporting one. Covid-19 has brought that reality into sharp focus.

“The cessation of our games has allowed a spotlight to shine on the incredible work undertaken by our volunteers on behalf of our communities. Their ability to immediately mobilise in response to the pandemic and maintain that effort over a prolonged period has benefitted almost 35,000 persons across the 32 counties categorised as vulnerable to Covid-19. And that does not include the usage of approximately 20 GAA facilities as vital testing venues by the public health authorities.

“This is testament to the GAA’s values of community identity, teamwork, inclusiveness, and respect, and shows that such values are not bound by the white lines of a playing field.”