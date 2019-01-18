NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

GAA club comes up with grave idea to raffle 'priceless' cemetery plot

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 08:20 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A GAA club is raffling off two graveyard plots to raise money for the club.

Corduff Gaels in Monaghan are holding the raffle tomorrow where they will auction off the graveyard plot of your choice for two people in the local Corduff or Raferagh Cemeteries.

Other prizes include VIP All-Ireland football final tickets and two Six Nations tickets.

The club hopes the raffle will raise the €50,000 it needs to pay off debts it owes for a new complex and pitches.

Seamus McEnaney, chair of the club, said the double grave was "priceless because you can't buy a plot here in the village before someone passes away".

READ MORE: Standards body to bring in new wiring rules for electricians by end of year

He told the Independent: "Inevitably, death will come to us all, so this is a really priceless prize.

"We are from a small, rural club in Co Monaghan, we built a state-of-the-art complex and we have fundraised in so many ways and this is our last bit of debt to clear," Mr McEnaney said.

File photo.

"At a club meeting we talked about getting something different in the raffle for the club and my sister Bernadette came up with the idea. We thought about it and realised that this is indeed unique to our community, we have a choice of two chapels and two cemeteries and you can't pick your plot in either cemetery, until after someone dies."


KEYWORDS

GAACorduff GaelsMonaghangravefootball

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media

Could there be an end to the struggle for beloved Saint Long?

Derby hold their nerve to beat Southampton on penalties

Sigerson fixture timing riles Tyrone boss Harte


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This Week's Entertainment news

Artist Willy Vlautin: Thrilled (and lucky) to be back in town

Young man of substance: The real Nic Sheff from Beautiful Boy

Ask Audrey: My son is identifying as a northside woman and wants to be called Holly Hill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »