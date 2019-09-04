News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
GAA chiefs set to discuss experimental football rules this week

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 05:45 AM

The standing playing rules committee meet this week to finalise which of the experimental Gaelic football rules will be voted on at next month’s Special Congress in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The David Hassan-chaired body will analyse data from the Allianz Leagues in which four rules were tested — all kick-outs must be taken from the 20m line, all sideline kicks must be sent forward, a 10-minute sin bin for black cards and a mark inside each 45m providing it is caught cleanly from a kick 20 or more metres from outside the 45m.

The kick-out and sideline changes are expected to be put on the Clár as well as the sin bin.

However, it is believed the offensive/defensive mark will either be tweaked so that is applicable to a smaller area such as inside the 20m line or jettisoned completely.

In his match programme notes at the weekend, Horan mentioned the October 19 convention in Cork — “There is the potential to tweak playing rules that reward attacking play and of course the Tier 2 Football Championship proposal, which will be debated at Special Congress next month.”

Horan has spoken of the possibility of a rule change banning the ball being passed to a goalkeeper. However, such a proposal may not make the agenda and is unlikely to be endorsed by the playing rules committee.

Horan was keen on the idea but there was a significant negative reaction subsequently.

Clubs, via their counties, are permitted to put forward motions pertaining to playing rules at Annual Congress next February as it is a year divisible by five. Despite being put forward by the rules committee — only for it to be shot down by Central Council — a limit on the number of consecutive hand-passes could still be debated next year.

Next on the agenda for the playing rules committee is the area of discipline across both codes, which could incorporate rule changes such as increasing the punishment for management members or officials who become embroiled in altercations with players.

Also on Sunday, Horan hinted that the final trial year of the Super 8s will see “further tweaking” but emphasised “the overall drive for a format that produces big games between big contenders and played at local venues has again been a success”.

A drop in attendances for Dublin’s Super 8 games in Croke Park may see their second-round game moved outside GAA HQ while the league format could yet be abandoned to avoid final round dead rubbers.

