GAA chiefs defend ticket price rise as handpass rule binned

Statistics that illustrated backward kick-passes were not as prevalent as has been perceived weren’t enough to save the experimental handpass rule on Saturday.

Central Council narrowly voted against the limit of three consecutive handpasses applying to the forthcoming Allianz Football League.

Instead, the other four new rules will be used in the competition.

Ard Chomhairle reviewed a presentation by standing rules committee chairman David Hassan and Gaelic games statistician Rob Carroll. They and their fellow group members had analysed 10 pre-season games where they revealed some positives such as increased kick-passing and almost an average of 100 (kick-passes) per game. However they listed a number of unintended consequences as well.

Despite claims negative kick-passes had shot up as teams reached the three hand-pass quota, Hassan and Carroll pointed out that of the 10 games the number of kicks backwards had grown just 5% from its previous 25% under the permanent rules.

A simple majority was required and 25 Central Council members voted against remaining for the league while 23 backed it. The temporary rule has now been scrapped and instead the 20-metre kick-out, the forward sideline kick outside the 13m lines, the offensive/defensive mark inside the 45m line from kicks outside it of 20m length or more and the sin bin will be in operation from next weekend.

In a press release, it was explained the rules will then disappear for the Championship before they are reviewed later in the year.

A Special Congress will take place in autumn to vote on those of the rules Central Council deem appropriate to be brought in on a permanent basis from the start of 2020. Clubs have the opportunity to put forward rule proposals for next year’s Congress as is their entitlement every five years.

Meanwhile, the GAA has defended their decision to increase ticket prices for All-Ireland finals, semi-finals, football qualifiers as well as well as the upcoming Allianz Leagues.

As the Irish Examiner revealed on Friday, match-day entry to league games has jumped by €5. Tickets for matches in Division 1 and 2 in football and Division 1A and 1B hurling games will now be €20 for adults. If bought before match-day, they are available at €15, an increase of €3. Admission for students and senior citizens will be €15. For Division 3 and 4 football and Division 2 and 3 hurling matches, ticket prices have been frozen at €10 and €5. Juveniles will be free to Allianz Leagues games – except where matches are all-ticket, where the admission will be €5.

As was reported, All-Ireland senior final stand tickets go to €90 from €80 while a Hill 16 ticket will now cost €45, as opposed to €40 previously. A second increase in three years also applies to the All-Ireland senior semi-finals where a stand ticket will be priced at €50 and €35 for the terraces. For the first three rounds of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers, admission will rise from €15 to €20 and for Round 5 increase from €20 to €25.

The GAA explained this was their first major ticket pricing review in eight years and the revenue generated will be ring-fenced so that every county benefits from it. “A national pool will ensure that counties in lower tiers with smaller crowds are accommodated via the national pool. Additional revenue from these Championship ticket changes will be ring-fenced to fund an increase in grants to club facility redevelopments to a new high of €3 million, fund additional grant aid to overseas units and the staging of the GAA World Games in July, and make increases in capital grants and funding to county boards.”

The decision comes as the soon-to-be-released GAA 2018 accounts are expected to show strong hurling Championship gate receipts but disappointing returns from football in what was the first year of the Super 8 All-Ireland series.