GAA Central Council set to fine-tune new rules

The small print of Gaelic football’s new playing rules will be determined at Central Council on Saturday week.
The finer points of the sin bin, kick-out, and advanced mark rules have to be decided. For instance, it has not yet been agreed if a goalkeeper who is sent to the line for 10 minutes can be replaced by a substitute goalkeeper, with an outfield player making way for that period.
“We have a couple of things we need to get clarified, such as if a goalkeeper can come on for an outfield player and then goes back off again,” said the GAA’s national match official manager Donal Smith.
It’s envisaged that if a player is sin-binned before half time, they will remain sidelined for the remainder of the 10 minutes at the start of the second half.
Should a player be sin-binned close to the end of normal time in a game that goes to extra time, it is also expected that they will sit out what is left of their sin-bin time in that first-half period of extra time.
As a way of ensuring the integrity of the sin bin clock, Smith would like to see it start only when play has recommenced following a player being shown a black card.
“Say you are going for a goal, I pull you down and you get injured, and treatment takes five minutes,” he said.
It also has yet to be confirmed whether a kick-out mark is considered a set play as an advanced mark can only be claimed from open play.