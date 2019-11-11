News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

GAA Central Council set to fine-tune new rules

GAA Central Council set to fine-tune new rules
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, November 11, 2019 - 09:24 PM

The small print of Gaelic football’s new playing rules will be determined at Central Council on Saturday week.

The finer points of the sin bin, kick-out, and advanced mark rules have to be decided. For instance, it has not yet been agreed if a goalkeeper who is sent to the line for 10 minutes can be replaced by a substitute goalkeeper, with an outfield player making way for that period.

“We have a couple of things we need to get clarified, such as if a goalkeeper can come on for an outfield player and then goes back off again,” said the GAA’s national match official manager Donal Smith.

“Is that an extra sub then? It becomes a real issue then, but things like that will be put to Central Council and we will take it from there.”

It’s envisaged that if a player is sin-binned before half time, they will remain sidelined for the remainder of the 10 minutes at the start of the second half.

Should a player be sin-binned close to the end of normal time in a game that goes to extra time, it is also expected that they will sit out what is left of their sin-bin time in that first-half period of extra time.

As a way of ensuring the integrity of the sin bin clock, Smith would like to see it start only when play has recommenced following a player being shown a black card.

“Say you are going for a goal, I pull you down and you get injured, and treatment takes five minutes,” he said.

“Next thing you know, half of the sin-bin time has elapsed. I would hope that the sin bin doesn’t start until the referee restarts the game.”

It also has yet to be confirmed whether a kick-out mark is considered a set play as an advanced mark can only be claimed from open play.

READ MORE

'Why are we changing again?': Michael Murphy critical of GAA's rules tinkering

More on this topic

'Why are we changing again?': Michael Murphy critical of GAA's rules tinkering'Why are we changing again?': Michael Murphy critical of GAA's rules tinkering

'A hugely difficult decision': Steven Poacher steps down as Carlow coach'A hugely difficult decision': Steven Poacher steps down as Carlow coach

Kelleher says final loss took its toll on Glen RoversKelleher says final loss took its toll on Glen Rovers

Borris-Ileigh boss Kelly says there’s more in the tankBorris-Ileigh boss Kelly says there’s more in the tank

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Neil Warnock leaves Cardiff by mutual consentNeil Warnock leaves Cardiff by mutual consent

'Why are we changing again?': Michael Murphy critical of GAA's rules tinkering'Why are we changing again?': Michael Murphy critical of GAA's rules tinkering

Banned coach Alberto Salazar appeals to CASBanned coach Alberto Salazar appeals to CAS

Daniel James enjoying challenges of life in the Premier League fast laneDaniel James enjoying challenges of life in the Premier League fast lane


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan on the dangers of products high in caffeine.The dangers of energy drinks full of sugar

When bride-to-be Alma Clohessy enlisted her mother Rita’s help in planning her wedding, they made the most of every precious moment together.Wedding of the Week: 'It was the best, yet most emotional day of my life'

As you may be aware, new rules around motor insurance documentation have been introduced. The rules are aimed at improving transparency for consumers but a broker is warning they may have unintended consequences and could cause some confusion among policy holders.Drive a hard bargain for better car insurance

When Peter Ryan lost 90% of his vision in his early 20s, his readjustment was emotionally painful, but maturing, says Helen O’CallaghanA new way of seeing the world: Peter Ryan talks about losing 90% of his sight in his early 20s

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »