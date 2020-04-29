GAA agrees to offer season ticket holders refunds if season is cancelled

The GAA has agreed to offer refunds to season ticket holders if the current season is not completed this year.

The Association came under criticism this week when it emerged it had altered the terms and conditions of their season ticket last month to reflect the coronavirus outbreak. The change was made without notifying holders.

A clause was inserted to state there would be no refunds provided in the event of the GAA season, Allianz National League, or Championship being postponed due to “circumstances outside of the control of the GAA (Natural Disaster, Pandemic, etc.)”.

But a message issued on Wednesday to season ticket holders confirmed refunds will be available, while stressing the GAA remains hopeful of completing this year's competitions.

It read: "We are still hopeful of completing the 2020 intercounty and club season over the course of the current year. This will include championship and some of the remaining league fixtures.

"If this, unfortunately, does not prove to be possible due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, we will offer all 2020 Season Ticket holders a discount on their 2021 Season Ticket, or alternatively a partial refund of their 2020 Season Ticket.

"All refund decisions will be dependent on how the remainder of the 2020 season can be completed.

"With reference to the updated terms and conditions applicable to the GAA Season Ticket, this was seeking to provide greater clarity to the existing terms and conditions for our season ticket holders and not an attempt by the GAA to step back from its obligations in dealing with the matter at hand."