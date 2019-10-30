Fresh allegations emerge as Mayo dispute deepens

Fresh allegations of poor governance practices have been made against the Mayo GAA Board.

The latest allegations again come from the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation ahead of a crunch meeting of the Mayo County Board this evening at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

The board and the foundation have been embroiled in a bitter row in recent weeks.

The foundation claim concerns raised by the board’s auditor in relation to financial governance has not been made available to clubs.

An email was sent on Sunday night by Heather Blond, secretary of the foundation, to the board’s auditor and copied to some officers of the board and clubs in the county.

In the email to the board’s auditor, the foundation state: “We understand that you have written to the county board officers expressing concerns in relation to financial governance and that this letter was not made available to the clubs.

“You might please confirm if you have issued such a letter to the officers? If you have, we believe that this letter should be released to the clubs of Mayo immediately so that they are aware of your concerns.”

A series of allegations have been made by the foundation in recent weeks.

Many of the allegations were made by the foundation’s chairman, millionaire London-based donor Tim O’Leary, who has questioned sponsorship deals and claims he was called a “donkey” by a board officer. The foundation are currently withholding €250,000 from the board over what they describe as “governance issues”.

They worked with the board for a major fundraising gala in New York in May but their relationship has since soured.

At the September meeting of the board, Mayo GAA chiefs said they would “respond in full” at the October meeting to initial claims by O’Leary circulated days before that meeting. The October meeting has been deferred twice, due to illness of a leading board officer.

However, speaking earlier this month, former Mayo star Kevin McStay said the board needed to respond much quicker than they have.

“They say they’re going to answer it (the claims by the foundation) in the middle of the month (October 16). This is a crisis, the middle of the month is two weeks away. This should be dealt with immediately. You can’t have things like your good name, your brand name, your rich tradition, your proud tradition ... they’re not things to be flitted away,” said McStay.