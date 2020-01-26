Free-scoring Kerry ease past Mayo

A goal in each half from Jordan Conway and Brandon Barrett fired Kerry to a comfortable Allianz HL Division 2A victory over Mayo at MacHale Park on Saturday.
UCC’s Fitzgibbon Cup star Shane Conway hit 11 points, seven from frees for the winners as Fintan O’Connor’s side racked 2-13 from play.
Mayo were almost completely reliant on Shane Boland for scores — the Tooreen ace hit all but two of their tally.
The Kingdom got down to business quickly and they led 1-5 to 0-4 after 15 minutes thanks to Conway’s goal. By half-time, Mayo’s patchwork side had fallen six points behind (0-8 to 1-11) with Conway (4), Shane Nolan (3), Brandon Barrett and Colum Harty all on target
The second half continued on a similar theme with Kerry dominant in all sectors. Their second goal from Brandon Barrett killed off the game as a contest with Conway, Conway, Nolan and Fionán Mackessy also picking off points.
Kerry host Offaly in Tralee on Sunday with Mayo facing a difficult trip to Antrim.
KERRY: M Stackpoole; S Weir, E Murphy, E Leen; T O’Connor, M Boyle, C O’Keeffe; S Nolan (0-4), F Mackessy (0-1); B Barrett (1-4), C Harty (0-1), M Leane; P Boyle, J Conway (1-3), S Conway (0- 11, 7fs).
Subs: M Slattery for Murphy; D Shanahan for Leen; F O’Sullivan for Harty; D Hunt for Mackessy; G Dooley for J Conway.
MAYO: G Kelly (0-1, 1f); A Brennan, T Sweeney, C Murray; C Henry, S Mulroy, M Philips; D Huane, B Hunt; C Gardiner, S Boland (0- 11, 10fs), S Kenny; C Philips, A Philips, Z O’Toole.
Subs: S Crinnigan (0-1) for Gardiner; J Coyne for O’Toole; B Kennedy for Hunt; D Cunnane for Kenny.
Referee: C Cunning (Antrim).