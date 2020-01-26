Free-scoring Kerry ease past Mayo

Kerry 2-24 - 0-13 Mayo

A goal in each half from Jordan Conway and Brandon Barrett fired Kerry to a comfortable Allianz HL Division 2A victory over Mayo at MacHale Park on Saturday.

Brandon Barrett scored 1-4 from play for Kerry.

UCC’s Fitzgibbon Cup star Shane Conway hit 11 points, seven from frees for the winners as Fintan O’Connor’s side racked 2-13 from play.

Mayo were almost completely reliant on Shane Boland for scores — the Tooreen ace hit all but two of their tally.

The Kingdom got down to business quickly and they led 1-5 to 0-4 after 15 minutes thanks to Conway’s goal. By half-time, Mayo’s patchwork side had fallen six points behind (0-8 to 1-11) with Conway (4), Shane Nolan (3), Brandon Barrett and Colum Harty all on target

The second half continued on a similar theme with Kerry dominant in all sectors. Their second goal from Brandon Barrett killed off the game as a contest with Conway, Conway, Nolan and Fionán Mackessy also picking off points.

Kerry host Offaly in Tralee on Sunday with Mayo facing a difficult trip to Antrim.

KERRY: M Stackpoole; S Weir, E Murphy, E Leen; T O’Connor, M Boyle, C O’Keeffe; S Nolan (0-4), F Mackessy (0-1); B Barrett (1-4), C Harty (0-1), M Leane; P Boyle, J Conway (1-3), S Conway (0- 11, 7fs).

Subs: M Slattery for Murphy; D Shanahan for Leen; F O’Sullivan for Harty; D Hunt for Mackessy; G Dooley for J Conway.

MAYO: G Kelly (0-1, 1f); A Brennan, T Sweeney, C Murray; C Henry, S Mulroy, M Philips; D Huane, B Hunt; C Gardiner, S Boland (0- 11, 10fs), S Kenny; C Philips, A Philips, Z O’Toole.

Subs: S Crinnigan (0-1) for Gardiner; J Coyne for O’Toole; B Kennedy for Hunt; D Cunnane for Kenny.

Referee: C Cunning (Antrim).