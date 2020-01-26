News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Free-scoring Kerry ease past Mayo

By Brendan Buckley
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 03:08 PM

Kerry 2-24 - 0-13 Mayo

A goal in each half from Jordan Conway and Brandon Barrett fired Kerry to a comfortable Allianz HL Division 2A victory over Mayo at MacHale Park on Saturday.

Brandon Barrett scored 1-4 from play for Kerry.
Brandon Barrett scored 1-4 from play for Kerry.

UCC’s Fitzgibbon Cup star Shane Conway hit 11 points, seven from frees for the winners as Fintan O’Connor’s side racked 2-13 from play.

Mayo were almost completely reliant on Shane Boland for scores — the Tooreen ace hit all but two of their tally.

The Kingdom got down to business quickly and they led 1-5 to 0-4 after 15 minutes thanks to Conway’s goal. By half-time, Mayo’s patchwork side had fallen six points behind (0-8 to 1-11) with Conway (4), Shane Nolan (3), Brandon Barrett and Colum Harty all on target

The second half continued on a similar theme with Kerry dominant in all sectors. Their second goal from Brandon Barrett killed off the game as a contest with Conway, Conway, Nolan and Fionán Mackessy also picking off points.

Kerry host Offaly in Tralee on Sunday with Mayo facing a difficult trip to Antrim.

KERRY: M Stackpoole; S Weir, E Murphy, E Leen; T O’Connor, M Boyle, C O’Keeffe; S Nolan (0-4), F Mackessy (0-1); B Barrett (1-4), C Harty (0-1), M Leane; P Boyle, J Conway (1-3), S Conway (0- 11, 7fs).

Subs: M Slattery for Murphy; D Shanahan for Leen; F O’Sullivan for Harty; D Hunt for Mackessy; G Dooley for J Conway.

MAYO: G Kelly (0-1, 1f); A Brennan, T Sweeney, C Murray; C Henry, S Mulroy, M Philips; D Huane, B Hunt; C Gardiner, S Boland (0- 11, 10fs), S Kenny; C Philips, A Philips, Z O’Toole.

Subs: S Crinnigan (0-1) for Gardiner; J Coyne for O’Toole; B Kennedy for Hunt; D Cunnane for Kenny.

Referee: C Cunning (Antrim).

More on this topic

Tony Kelly illuminates routine win for Brian Lohan's ClareTony Kelly illuminates routine win for Brian Lohan's Clare

Waterford defeat wasteful Cork despite conceding two-goal head startWaterford defeat wasteful Cork despite conceding two-goal head start

Donegal boss Declan Bonner: 'Someone should’ve taken a black, red, whatever'Donegal boss Declan Bonner: 'Someone should’ve taken a black, red, whatever'

Ronan McCarthy: 'Cork will probably need 10 points to get out of the division'Ronan McCarthy: 'Cork will probably need 10 points to get out of the division'

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Guardiola: City have not surrendered title – Liverpool are just ‘phenomenal’Guardiola: City have not surrendered title – Liverpool are just ‘phenomenal’

Leon Goretzka scores stunning scissor-kick as Bayern Munich see off SchalkeLeon Goretzka scores stunning scissor-kick as Bayern Munich see off Schalke

Wexford off to winning start with convincing 11-point victory over LaoisWexford off to winning start with convincing 11-point victory over Laois

Carlow secure gutsy two point win over south east neighbours WicklowCarlow secure gutsy two point win over south east neighbours Wicklow


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy paints a pretty picture with her January picks, along with cool ideas for fridges and lunchboxesWishlist: Fridges and lunchboxes make our list of January picks

Maturity isn’t a good fit for every rapper (see: Kanye’s bedraggled coming-to-Jesus phase). But through 2018 it was working a treat for former bad boy — and Ariana Grande’s ex — Mac Miller. But then his story turned to tragedy as that September, the 26 year-old died of an accidental drug overdose.Review: Mac Miller - Circles

The year is 2399, and Jean-Luc Picard dreams of his old ship, destroyed three decades ago, and his dear friend, the android Data, dead 20 years now. Dreams turn to nightmare, and Picard awakens, old and defeated, in his French château.Review: Star Trek: Picard

A Polish prisoner carefully checks there are no guards around before he enters one of the SS cloakrooms in Auschwitz. He takes out a hidden vial and quickly sprinkles its contents on the collars of those hated uniforms, before slipping out again. Within two weeks some of the Germans had come down with the typhoid that was wiping out so many of the prisoners.Gripping account of the hero who volunteered to go to Auschwitz

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »