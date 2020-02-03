Freak injury rules rising Offaly star Cian Farrell out of League campaign

Offaly forward Cian Farrell is set to miss the remainder of the National Football League after a freak accident saw him suffer a tendon injury last Wednesday.

Offaly forward Cian Farrell

The Edenderry player was returning from the Sigerson Cup final in DCU when he stepped on a piece of glass, necessitating immediate surgery on his foot.

Farrell had been a key man for Carlow IT in their run to the Sigerson final, following on from a superb campaign at U20 level for his county in 2019, and he was named to start Sunday’s Allianz League clash with Longford until this injury ruled him out of contention.

“I watched the Sigerson final and I was very impressed with him, he shot six of their seven points and was striking the ball very well from dead-ball situations” said Offaly manager John Maughan, speaking in his interview with Midlands Radio 3 after the 0-10 all draw in Tullamore.

“I spoke to him on Thursday when I heard about the incident, I heard it by chance, and by that stage he was lying in a hospital bed in Waterford waiting to have surgery. He was here today with us but it’s just a very unfortunate incident.

“He travelled with the team back to Carlow and went off a step onto some broken glass and has severed a tendon in his foot, so he’ll be out for at least two months”.

That followed further bad news for Maughan and the county when centre-back John Moloney’s absence was extended for another four weeks as well. Moloney, who has been one of Offaly’s leading lights in recent seasons, has been out with a stress fracture in his foot but he was expected to return for the Longford contest. However a scan last week suggested that he will miss another four weeks of action as well.

Corner forward Niall McNamee remains absent with a long term head injury as the pressure mounts on Offaly in advance of what could be a crucial relegation battle against Louth this Sunday afternoon.