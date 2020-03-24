Fraher Field to be used as drive-thru test centre for Covid-19

Fraher Field in Dungarvan is the latest GAA ground to be utilised at a Covid-19 drive-thru test centre.

Croke Park, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, LIT Gaelic Grounds, and UPMC Nowlan Park have already been established as coronavirus testing facilities, with the Cork venue the largest in the State – processing up to 1,000 people each day.

The tests are conducted by appointment only, with tests arranged by GP referral.

Waterford GAA would like to confirm that Fraher Field, Dungarvan will be used as a drive-thru testing centre for Covid-19 Waterford GAA are happy to facilitate the HSE at this time. — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) March 24, 2020

In Waterford, a test centre is operating at Kilcohan, with another being established at the WIT Arena.

Tipperary GAA revealed that Semple Stadium in Thurles was last week offered to the HSE as a drive-thru test centre. The HSE viewed the venue but decided it was not required “for now but may in the near future”.

Moyle Rovers GAA complex, near Clonmel, opened as a drive-thru test centre yesterday.