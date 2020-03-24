News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Fraher Field to be used as drive-thru test centre for Covid-19

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 12:21 PM

Fraher Field in Dungarvan is the latest GAA ground to be utilised at a Covid-19 drive-thru test centre.

Fraher Field to be used as drive-thru test centre for Covid-19

Croke Park, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, LIT Gaelic Grounds, and UPMC Nowlan Park have already been established as coronavirus testing facilities, with the Cork venue the largest in the State – processing up to 1,000 people each day.

The tests are conducted by appointment only, with tests arranged by GP referral.

In Waterford, a test centre is operating at Kilcohan, with another being established at the WIT Arena.

Tipperary GAA revealed that Semple Stadium in Thurles was last week offered to the HSE as a drive-thru test centre. The HSE viewed the venue but decided it was not required “for now but may in the near future”.

Moyle Rovers GAA complex, near Clonmel, opened as a drive-thru test centre yesterday.

More on this topic

Pepe Reina self-isolating after suffering coronavirus symptomsPepe Reina self-isolating after suffering coronavirus symptoms

UK train station gives empty shop to NHS for blood clinicUK train station gives empty shop to NHS for blood clinic

Olympics to be postponed until 2021, IOC confirmsOlympics to be postponed until 2021, IOC confirms

'Heartbroken' daughter of fourth NI Covid-19 death hits out at 'selfishness’ of people who continue to gather in groups'Heartbroken' daughter of fourth NI Covid-19 death hits out at 'selfishness’ of people who continue to gather in groups

TOPIC: Coronavirus


gaa-podcast