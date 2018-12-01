Fr O’Neill’s to face Midleton in Cork U21 Premier 1 hurling championship final

Fr O’Neill’s and Midleton will contest the Cork U21 Premier 1 hurling championship final following their respective victories in today’s semi-finals at Páirc Uí Rinn.

This all east-Cork decider is pencilled in for Sunday December 9.

Midleton, already crowned Cork Premier 1 minor hurling champions, staged an impressive comeback in their game.

Douglas bossed the first half and were 1-12 to 0-9 to the good at half-time – the goal from county senior Shane Kingston in the 13th minute.

Midleton worked their way back to draw level nine minutes into the second-half when a goal from Garan Manley left the score 1-13 apiece.

In a pulsating finale the sides were level three more times before Ross O’Regan grabbed the winning point for Midleton in the third minute of stoppage time.

Douglas then had a last-ditch effort for an equaliser but Brian O’Connor’s shot at the posts was deemed wide after referee Alan O’Connor consulted with his umpires and linesman. It finished 1-18 to 1-17.

Fr O’Neill’s, meanwhile, recorded a comprehensive 3-23 to 0-13 victory over Blackrock in the other semi-final.

Driven on by the immense Declan Dalton they were 2-11 to 0-7 ahead at half-time.

Dalton had a storming game scoring nine points between play, frees, 65s and sideline cuts.

Colm Swayne bagged the first goal on 20 minutes and when Billy Dunne followed suit in first-half stoppage, Blackrock faced an uphill battle.

The Rockies were heavily reliant on Michael O’Halloran who landed 10 points.

It was one-way traffic in the second-half.

Jason Hankard finding the net nine minutes after the restart.

Fr O’Neill’s added a string of points, with midfielder Cillian Broderick impacting with five points.