News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Fr O’Neill’s hold nerve to repel Blarney fightback

Fr O’Neill’s hold nerve to repel Blarney fightback
THE CHASE: Blarney forward Shane Barrett races away from Fr O’Neill’s corner-back Mike Millerick during the Cork PIHC semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn today. Picture: Jim Coughlan
By Denis Hurley
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 10:30 PM

Fr O’Neill’s 1-20 - 1-18 Blarney

Fr O’Neill’s held off Blarney in today’s tense Cork PIHC semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Leading at half-time by 1-13 to 1-3, the East Cork side had the first score of the second half but a revitalised Blarney came back strongly after that. When Cork star Mark Coleman landed his eighth point of the game, a 65 in the 64th minute, there was just a point between the sides but O’Neill’s didn’t panic and Cillian Broderick set up fellow sub Liam O’Driscoll for the clinching score.

Fr O’Neill’s joint-manager Bryan Sweeney admitted that it wasn’t always comfortable but he felt that the win will stand to his side.

“We are delighted,” he said, “whether you win by one point or ten points, that’s the main thing.

“While it’s not always nice, when you’re in a real dogged battle you learn the character or your players and your club and how you can come through.”

The game began with a bang, each side scoring a goal inside the first two minutes.

First, Billy Dunne struck for O’Neill’s within 15 seconds of the game starting, but 70 seconds later Shane Barrett had matched that for Blarney.

However, it provided false expectations of a titanic first-half tussle, with the East Cork side instead taking control. Declan Dalton had his eye in from frees for O’Neill’s while centre-back Dan Harrington was prominent and Pádraig MacMahon did much to limit Coleman’s impact at the other end.

When Dalton got his fifth point in the 24th minute, O’Neill’s led by 1-8 to 1-1 and Kevin O’Sullivan and Eoin Conway had late scores as they established a ten-point interval advantage.

As he had done in the first half, Dunne struck early after the restart, pointing to increase the lead to 11 points, but Blarney began to get a foothold. Coleman’s long-range free set in motion a series of six points, with him and Alan McEvoy having a lot of influence around the middle while Barrett, Ray Murphy, Declan Hanlon and Pádraig Power made their presence felt upfront.

While Dalton and McMahon had O’Neill’s points to punctuate the Blarney dominance, the deficit continued to contract and a free from Coleman was followed by a fine effort from play to leave it 1-16 to 1-13 with ten minutes left.

Coleman might have found the goal needed to wipe out the lead, goalkeeper Colin Sloane denying him, and though the intercounty man had his sixth point to leave two in it, O’Neil’ls looked to have quelled the fightback as Dalton (two) and sub Jason Hankard pointed to make it 1-19 to 1-14 with five left.

Blarney battled on, though. McEvoy and Hanlon both their third points to leave two in it in injury time and Joe Jordan’s delivery nearly dropped for Hanlon in goalscoring range but Harrington ntervened. Coleman sent over the resultant 65 to but the deficit to the minimum but it was the closest they came and O’Driscoll secured the win for O’Neill’s.

Sweeney wasn’t surprised that Blarney came back so strongly, but praised the way his team held out.

“We knew Blarney wouldn’t lie down because they have character and they have stars all over the pitch. All those fellas stood up, they have real grit and determination but so do our fellas. Forwards and midfielders probably win a game for you, but defences stop you from losing. It was a real battle.”

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton 0-11 (0-5 frees, 0-1 65, 0-1 sideline), B Dunne 1-1, K O’Sullivan 0-2, M O’Keeffe, R Cullianne, P McMahon, E Conway, L O’Driscoll, J Hankard 0-1 each.

Scorers for Blarney: M Coleman 0-9 (0-5 frees, 0-1 65, 0-1 sideline), S Barrett 1-1, D Hanlon, A McEvoy 0-3 each, P Power 0-2.

FR O’NEILL’S: C Sloane; M Millerick, G Millerick, Adam Kenneally; J Barry, D Harrington, Adrian Kenneally; M O’Keeffe, K O’Sullivan; R Cullinane, P McMahon, E Conway; J Millerick, D Dalton, B Dunne.

Subs: P Butler for Adrian Kenneally (25-half-time, blood), L O’Driscoll for Conway, J Hankard for J Millerick (both 36), C Broderick for Adam Kenneally (54), Butler for Adrian Kenneally (58).

BLARNEY: P Hallissey; S Crowley, P O’Leary, A McEvoy; J Jordan, C Power, D McSweeney, P Philpott, M Coleman; R Murphy, P Crowley, D Hanlon; K Costello, P Power, S Barrett.

Sub: D Dunlea for Costello (half-time).

Referee: M Maher (St Finbarr’s).

More on this topic

Kilworth earn chance for revenge against O’Neill’sKilworth earn chance for revenge against O’Neill’s

Champions Crokes do the damage in second halfChampions Crokes do the damage in second half

Nemo grind out sodden tussleNemo grind out sodden tussle

Clonakilty powerless against Duhallow’s strength in depthClonakilty powerless against Duhallow’s strength in depth


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

I don’t know the rules anymore – Cheika fumes at Kerevi callI don’t know the rules anymore – Cheika fumes at Kerevi call

World Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top groupWorld Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top group

Gatland: Wales have earned right to celebrateGatland: Wales have earned right to celebrate

The Daily Donal: The morning after the night beforeThe Daily Donal: The morning after the night before


Lifestyle

The nature of limestone is defined by severe erosion as the carboniferous rock dissolves. This is seen most dramatically in the Burren, where underground rivers, clints, grykes, and erratics lend dramatic consequence to the landscape. Where limestone outcrops occur off the coast the severe erosion is augmented by the power of the sea producing often exotic shapes.The Islands of Ireland: Island tales cobbled together on Cappanacush

SHANE Clarke is CEO of Nano Nagle Place, site of the former Presentation Convent in Cork city, founded by Nano Nagle in the 1750s. It has been renovated as a heritage, community and education project, and has two retail spaces, one which sells books, crafts and design and the other which sells books of historical interest. It was recently announced as one of the Retail Excellence Ireland Top 100 stores.We Sell Books: ‘If it’s got Cork in the title, we want to have it’

Not all heart disease warning signs are as obvious as severe chest pain. Two leading cardiologists outline some of the more subtle symptoms.World Heart Day: 8 subtle signs of heart disease you might not know about

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »