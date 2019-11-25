News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fr O’Neill’s coach: ‘They put their bodies on the line, we had to match them’

Fr. O'Neill's joint captains Dan Harrington and Mark O'Keeffe raise the trophy after defeating Ballysaggart in the Munster IHC final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
By Therese O’Callaghan
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 11:38 AM

Fr O’Neill’s coach/selector James O’Connor said they were expecting a ferocious battle from Waterford champions Ballysaggart— and they weren’t disappointed.

“It was hard-earned right from the start and all the way, right to the end. You would have to give credit to Ballysaggart, they brought a real battle to us.

“We knew that, and I knew it personally myself because I would know a lot of them. I knew they were well up for this today. You would see it there over the hour they left everything out there, bodies on the line, and we had to match them.

“But I thought Fr O’Neill’s gave a great battling performance, they showed they can play on the good fine days and they can mix it up as well on the heavier days. Today was a tough battle that had to be won from start to finish and we just came out on top.” Scoring two goals and keeping a clean sheet at the other end was crucial.

“That is something we work on. We try to work these goals but not forcing it either. The opportunities will always come. It is a case of being there for them.

“Over the last couple of games, we are not conceding goals and if you are not conceding goals that is a major thing. We are delighted with this, to win Munster club. This doesn’t happen too often and when it does happen you must embrace it.”

Since Fr O’Neill’s were crowned Cork U21 hurling champions last December, it has been non-stop.

“I have seen these lads training since this time last year when they won the Cork U21 championship. And they have been training heavy since. They have got their just reward.

“We set our target at the beginning of the year and that was to come out of Cork which was probably one of the best championships you could come out of. And today, by winning a Munster title, that is just the icing on the cake. We know these guys wanted it more than anything and to come out and to it, and win, is unbelievable.

“We will probably take a week off, that is all they will get. After that we will be back heavy training again. To represent Cork in an All Ireland series will be special.”

