Four U20 champions in completely changed Cork team to face Tipperary

Ronan McCarthy has named a completely new Cork team to face Tipperary tomorrow in the McGrath Cup.

Having defeated a Kerry U20 side 6-19 to 2-9 in the opening game, McCarthy makes 15 changes to take on David Power's Tipperary in Mallow at 7.30pm.

There are 17 clubs represented in the matchday panel, and 10 on the starting team, which includes four of Cork's U20 All-Ireland winners; Sean Meehan (Kiskeam) at centre-back, captain Peter O'Driscoll (Ilen Rovers) at wing-forward, Brian Hartnett (Douglas) in midfield, and corner-back Shane Hickey (Millstreet).

Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty) joins Hartnett in the middle, with Castlehaven duo Mark Collins and Michael Hurley making their 2020 bows in attack.

Joe Creedon (Iveleary) starts in goal.

CORK (v Tipp):

1. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)

2. Shane Hickey (Millstreet)

3. Sean Wilson (Douglas)

4. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr's)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

6. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

8. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

9. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

10. Colm Barrett (St Finbarr's)

11. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

12. Peter O'Driscoll (Ilen Rovers)

13. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig)

14. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr's)

15. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs:

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

17. Sean Fitzgerald (O'Donovan Rossa)

18. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

19. Liam O'Donovan (Clonakilty)

20. Colm O'Callaghan (Eire Og)

21. Ryan Harkin (Mallow)

22. John O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

23. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

24. Cathail O'Mahony (Mitchelstown)