News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Four U20 champions in completely changed Cork team to face Tipperary

Four U20 champions in completely changed Cork team to face Tipperary
Cork U20 captain Peter O'Driscoll.
By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, January 01, 2020 - 01:48 PM

Ronan McCarthy has named a completely new Cork team to face Tipperary tomorrow in the McGrath Cup.

Having defeated a Kerry U20 side 6-19 to 2-9 in the opening game, McCarthy makes 15 changes to take on David Power's Tipperary in Mallow at 7.30pm.

There are 17 clubs represented in the matchday panel, and 10 on the starting team, which includes four of Cork's U20 All-Ireland winners; Sean Meehan (Kiskeam) at centre-back, captain Peter O'Driscoll (Ilen Rovers) at wing-forward, Brian Hartnett (Douglas) in midfield, and corner-back Shane Hickey (Millstreet).

Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty) joins Hartnett in the middle, with Castlehaven duo Mark Collins and Michael Hurley making their 2020 bows in attack.

Joe Creedon (Iveleary) starts in goal.

CORK (v Tipp):

1. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)

2. Shane Hickey (Millstreet)

3. Sean Wilson (Douglas)

4. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr's)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

6. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

8. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

9. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

10. Colm Barrett (St Finbarr's)

11. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

12. Peter O'Driscoll (Ilen Rovers)

13. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig)

14. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr's)

15. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs:

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

17. Sean Fitzgerald (O'Donovan Rossa)

18. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

19. Liam O'Donovan (Clonakilty)

20. Colm O'Callaghan (Eire Og)

21. Ryan Harkin (Mallow)

22. John O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

23. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

24. Cathail O'Mahony (Mitchelstown)

More on this topic

‘Tippy tappy? Wheelchair hurling’s best thing I’ve done’‘Tippy tappy? Wheelchair hurling’s best thing I’ve done’

John Fogarty: Dubs dominate football's team of the decadeJohn Fogarty: Dubs dominate football's team of the decade

'We're trying different things': Kingston's experimental Cork emerge the happier after winter slog'We're trying different things': Kingston's experimental Cork emerge the happier after winter slog

'We have a massive pick': Cork adding breadth and depth to 2020 mission'We have a massive pick': Cork adding breadth and depth to 2020 mission

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Gerwyn Price sorry after Peter Wright rowGerwyn Price sorry after Peter Wright row

Sherrock pulls out of BDO Women’s World ChampionshipsSherrock pulls out of BDO Women’s World Championships

Munster team doctor fined €2,000 for verbal abuse of Saracens playerMunster team doctor fined €2,000 for verbal abuse of Saracens player

Carbery set to cover possible absence of Hanrahan in BelfastCarbery set to cover possible absence of Hanrahan in Belfast


Lifestyle

Our regular contributors select their highlights of the year.Our contributor Eoghan O'Sullivan selects his 2019 highlights

Any of these would be better than going on a juice cleanse.5 things to detox for 2020 which don’t involve your body

It’s January and Blue Monday - the most depressing day of the year – is almost upon us.Feelgood Factor: Spreading joy is all in a day's work for these three women

Kya deLongchamps takes the plunge into the new year, with some advice on luxurious bathroom trends.Read our essential guide to bathroom trends before you splash out

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »