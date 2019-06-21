Four set to make Munster final bow for Kerry as Peter Keane names side to face Cork

There are four Munster final debutants in the Kerry team to face Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow evening.

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan, corner-back Tom O’Sullivan, half-forward Diarmuid O’Connor, and Dara Moynihan will make their Munster final bow in tomorrow’s decider, while there is a first Munster final start for centre-back Jack Sherwood, the Firies defender having previously been used off the bench at the end of the 2015 drawn fixture between Cork and Kerry.

From the side which overcame Clare earlier this month, manager Peter Keane has made four changes in personnel. Gavin White, who will captain the visitors, is named at left-half back for what will be his first start of 2019. Also coming into the half-back line is Paul Murphy.

The Rathmore defender was laid up for most of April and May with an ankle injury.

Jack Barry is named at midfield, with Diarmuid O’Connor moving to the half-forward line.

Losing out is Adrian Spillane. James O’Donoghue, who was substituted midway through the second-half of the county’s Munster semi-final because of a hamstring injury, has failed to recover in time. The former footballer of the year is not included among the subs. Stepping up is championship debutant Dara Moynihan.

There are three changes to the Cork minor football team for tomorrow’s curtain-raiser. Tadhg O’Donoghue, at half-back, midfielder Kelan Scannell, and corner-forward Jack Cahalane, who was a regular starter for the Cork minor hurlers in recent weeks, come into the team. Making way are Darragh Cashman, Eoghan Nash, and Keith O’Driscoll. The Kingdom won the Phase 2 meeting between the counties by 16 points.

READ MORE Munster hurling final set for full house as public sale tickets snapped up

Elsewhere, Sunday week’s Munster SHC final between Limerick and Tipperary is on course to be a 44,000 sell-out after the last remaining public sale tickets were snapped up yesterday. Tickets for the Mackey Stand and the Open Stand did not go on sale to the public. They will be distributed by the Tipperary and Limerick county boards to clubs in either county.

Kerry (Munster SFC final v Cork): S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, J Sherwood, G White; D Moran, J Barry; D O’Connor, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; D Clifford, P Geaney, D Moynihan.

Subs: B Kelly, G Crowley, A Spillane, M Griffin, S Enright, T Walsh, B Ó Beaglaíoch, M Burns, G O’Sullivan, K Spillane, G O’Brien.

Cork (Munster MFC final v Kerry): A O’Brien (Mitchelstown); S Andrews (Shamrocks), D Linehan, (Castlemagner), D Peet (Clonakilty); T O’Donoghue (Carrignavar), N Lordan (Ballinora), J O’Shea (Urhan); J Lawton (Argideen Rangers), K Scannell (Carbery Rangers); H Murphy (Éire Óg), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers), A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers); R O’Donovan (Barryroe), P Campbell (Nemo Rangers), J Cahalane (Castlehaven).

Subs: C O’Leary (Douglas), N Gough (Bishopstown), L Murphy (Cullen), C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig), S Aherne (Douglas), K O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), A O’Hare (Douglas), M O’Neill (Buttevant), E Nash (Douglas).