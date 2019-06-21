News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Four set to make Munster final bow for Kerry as Peter Keane names side to face Cork

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Friday, June 21, 2019 - 12:00 AM

There are four Munster final debutants in the Kerry team to face Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow evening.

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan, corner-back Tom O’Sullivan, half-forward Diarmuid O’Connor, and Dara Moynihan will make their Munster final bow in tomorrow’s decider, while there is a first Munster final start for centre-back Jack Sherwood, the Firies defender having previously been used off the bench at the end of the 2015 drawn fixture between Cork and Kerry.

From the side which overcame Clare earlier this month, manager Peter Keane has made four changes in personnel. Gavin White, who will captain the visitors, is named at left-half back for what will be his first start of 2019. Also coming into the half-back line is Paul Murphy.

The Rathmore defender was laid up for most of April and May with an ankle injury.

Jack Barry is named at midfield, with Diarmuid O’Connor moving to the half-forward line.

Losing out is Adrian Spillane. James O’Donoghue, who was substituted midway through the second-half of the county’s Munster semi-final because of a hamstring injury, has failed to recover in time. The former footballer of the year is not included among the subs. Stepping up is championship debutant Dara Moynihan.

There are three changes to the Cork minor football team for tomorrow’s curtain-raiser. Tadhg O’Donoghue, at half-back, midfielder Kelan Scannell, and corner-forward Jack Cahalane, who was a regular starter for the Cork minor hurlers in recent weeks, come into the team. Making way are Darragh Cashman, Eoghan Nash, and Keith O’Driscoll. The Kingdom won the Phase 2 meeting between the counties by 16 points.

READ MORE

Munster hurling final set for full house as public sale tickets snapped up

Elsewhere, Sunday week’s Munster SHC final between Limerick and Tipperary is on course to be a 44,000 sell-out after the last remaining public sale tickets were snapped up yesterday. Tickets for the Mackey Stand and the Open Stand did not go on sale to the public. They will be distributed by the Tipperary and Limerick county boards to clubs in either county.

Kerry (Munster SFC final v Cork): S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, J Sherwood, G White; D Moran, J Barry; D O’Connor, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; D Clifford, P Geaney, D Moynihan.

Subs: B Kelly, G Crowley, A Spillane, M Griffin, S Enright, T Walsh, B Ó Beaglaíoch, M Burns, G O’Sullivan, K Spillane, G O’Brien.

Cork (Munster MFC final v Kerry): A O’Brien (Mitchelstown); S Andrews (Shamrocks), D Linehan, (Castlemagner), D Peet (Clonakilty); T O’Donoghue (Carrignavar), N Lordan (Ballinora), J O’Shea (Urhan); J Lawton (Argideen Rangers), K Scannell (Carbery Rangers); H Murphy (Éire Óg), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers), A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers); R O’Donovan (Barryroe), P Campbell (Nemo Rangers), J Cahalane (Castlehaven).

Subs: C O’Leary (Douglas), N Gough (Bishopstown), L Murphy (Cullen), C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig), S Aherne (Douglas), K O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), A O’Hare (Douglas), M O’Neill (Buttevant), E Nash (Douglas).

READ MORE

Darren Hughes's eight-week ban over incident as maor uisce upheld

More on this topic

Munster final still important for gauging Kerry’s summer temperature, believes Tom Spillane

David Clifford reared to be wary of Cork

Peter Keane: ‘I would take your hand off for a one-point win’

Kingdom didn’t celebrate out of respect for Offaly

Peter KeaneKerryCorkMunster FinalTOPIC: Kerry GAA

More in this Section

VAR will not step in if Premier League goalkeepers move too soon for a penalty

Woodgate’s Boro to kick off EFL season at Luton as fixtures announced

England primed to attack in last 16 – Phil Neville

Shelley Kerr: Scotland feel very hard done by over refereeing decisions


Lifestyle

George Ezra fizzes with fun as pop's Mr Nice Guy brings his uplifting lyrics to Cork

Animation with emotion: Irish animators on what makes Pixar the best

Step aside London and Paris: The alternative fashion weeks are giving cutting edge fashionistas what they really want

Scene and Heard: Five-minute Theatre For One and George Ezra top picks in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »