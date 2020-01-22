Four of Cork's U20 All-Ireland winners handed League debuts

Four members of Cork's All-Ireland U20 champions have been handed their senior competitive debuts for the Rebels' League opener against Offaly.

Ahead of a crucial Division 3 campaign, manager Ronan McCarthy has put his trust in Aghabullogue defender Paul Ring, Douglas's Brian Hartnett, who starts at wing-forward, and corner-forwards Damien Gore and Cathail O’Mahony.

Between Gore and O'Mahony, Ciaran Sheehan makes his first competitive start for Cork in seven years at full-forward following his return from AFL club Carlton.

In all, there are seven changes from the McGrath Cup final loss to Limerick, with first starts of the season for Nemo Rangers 'keeper Micheál Martin, Sean Powter, who's named at corner-back, centre-back Liam O’Donovan, Killian O’Hanlon, and Ruairí Deane. Sean White and Hartnett complete the changes.

Two more U20s champions from 2019 are named on the bench in Sean Meehan and Colm O’Callaghan.

CORK SFC (v Offaly)

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas)

3. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)

4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

6. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairí Deane (Bantry)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

14. Ciaran Sheehan (Eire Og)

15. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs

16. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)

17. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

18. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

20. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

21. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

22. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og)

23. Ryan Harkin (Mallow)

24. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)