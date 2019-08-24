Four goals in eight minutes set Tipp on course for All-Ireland glory

IT MATTERED

What else but Tipperary’s four-goal burst in the first eight minutes. Add in their fifth late on and it brought their total number of goals across four championship games to 19, a remarkable haul of green flags.

CAN'T IGNORE

The crowd of 18,652, yet another endorsement of this incredibly popular grade.

Tipperary senior manager Liam Sheedy at the game (©INPHO/Tommy Dickson)

GOOD DAY

More a great week for Tipperary, All-Ireland U20 glory arriving six days after Liam MacCarthy returned to the county.

BAD DAY

Cork’s wait for an All-Ireland hurling title across minor, U20/21, and senior will stretch to a fifthteenth year in 2020.

BEST ON SHOW

Billy Seymour. Was responsible for two of Tipperary’s early barrage of goals. Also cut over a sideline to bring an end to Cork’s mini-spell of dominance in the closing stages.

Cork’s Tommy O’Connell with Bryan O’Mara of Tipperary (©INPHO/Tommy Dickson)

SIDELINE SMARTS

Cork brought back Daire Connery as a sweeper after the concession of the fourth goal on eight minutes. It was a case of too little, too late.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Cork’s Tommy O’Connell was sent off for a second bookable offence late on.

WHERE NEXT

Jerome Cahill, Paddy Cadell, and Jake Morris are already part of the Tipperary senior squad. Expect a few more from this team to join Liam Sheedy’s set-up during the winter months.

Tipperary 5-17 - 1-18 Cork

Four goals in the opening eight minutes powered Tipperary to All-Ireland U20 hurling glory, completing the perfect week for the Premier County.

Liam Cahill’s goal-hungry charges ran out 11 point winners to secure the first-ever All-Ireland at this grade and, in the process, condemned this Cork group and their manager Denis Ring to further final misery.

Tipperary had one hand - and a strong hand at that - on the silverware at half-time, their 11-point interval lead stemming from the four goals they rattled home during an incredible opening eight-minute burst.

Denis Ring had spoken during the week about the remark made to him by a former Tipperary hurler that it would take a “great team” to prevent this Tipperary forward unit from bagging at least four goals. Cork failed miserably on that front and bar Tipp’s second green flag, which was a flowing move involving Bryan O’Mara, Billy Seymour, Jake Morris, and Andrew Ormond, the other three goals were of an avoidable nature.

The Cork defence was so porous during the opening stages, time and again cut open by the direct running of their opponents, while also looking terribly unsure of themselves under the high ball.

Cork’s Brian Turnbull with Craig Morgan of Tipperary (©INPHO/Tommy Dickson)

The Rebels goal was breached within 19 seconds of the throw-in, Bowe offloading to full-forward Billy Seymour who got Tipp’s double bid off to a dream start. The aforementioned second goal arrived on six minutes and in the ensuing play, senior panellist Jerome Cahill passed to Seymour who beat Collins for the third time to leave the scoreboard reading 3-1 to 0-3.

Denis Ring’s charges were totally shellshocked by this juncture and although midfielder Ryan Walsh hit the game’s next score, Tipperary’s fourth goal wasn’t too far in the distance, Jerome Cahill the provider on eight minutes. The gap, even at this early stage, stood at a staggering nine points. It was game over and yet there were people still flocking into the stadium.

A crowd of 18,652 was announced just after half-time. They had come expecting a thriller. They got anything but.

Cork never got closer than eight points for the remainder of the first-half, unable to engineer a single green flag opportunity.

Liam Cahill’s side almost got in for a fifth shortly after the quarter-hour mark, Collins repelling a Conor Bowe drive.

A second-half Cork comeback never appeared on the cards and although they hit 1-3 without reply between the 46th and 54th minute to reduce the gap to nine, the goal supplied by Tommy O’Connell, two further goal chances went a begging during this period and Cork needed every green flag they could get their hands on if they were to eat into their opponents’ deficit.

Crowning the win was a fifth Tipp goal in second-half stoppages, sub Cathal Bourke getting his name on the scoresheet.

The hurling world is blue and goal.

Scorers for Tipperary: B Seymour (2-5, 0-1 sc); J Morris (0-8, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘65); A Ormond (1-2); J Cahill (1-1); C Bourke (1-0); C Bowe (0-1).

Scorers for Cork: B Turnbull (0-8, 0-7 frees); T O’Connell (1-2, 0-2 ‘65s); D Connery (0-1 free), R Walsh (0-2 each); C O’Callaghan, R Downey, B Roche, S O’Regan (0-1 each).

Cork: G Collins (Ballinhassig); J Keating (Kildorrery), E Roche (Bride Rovers), S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton); G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarrife), R Downey (Glen Rovers); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh), R Walsh (Kanturk); S Kennefick (Glen Rovers), T O’Connell (Midleton), B Roche (Bride Rovers); B Turnbull (Douglas), S O’Regan (Watergrasshill), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers).

Subs: E Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh) for Kennefick (HT); J Copps (Ballyhea) for Keating (40); B Murphy (Castlelyons) for Connery (41); P Power (Blarney) for Walsh (54)

Tipperary: A Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); C Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), E Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), P Cadell (JK Brackens); N Heffernan (Golden-Kilfeacle) C McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg), B O'Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill); C Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), J Ryan (Arravale Rovers); G O'Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), J Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs), J Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg); C Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), B Seymour (Kiladanagn), A Ormond (JK Brackens).

Subs: S Hayes (Kiladangan) for O’Connor (37); K O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Ormond (49); J Fogarty (Moneygall) for Bowe (53); C Bourke (Clonoulty Rossmore) for Ryan (58).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway).