Four debutants for Cork's league opener

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 01:31 PM
By Stephen Barry

Ronan McCarthy has included four league debutants for Cork's Division 2 opener against Fermanagh.

Eoghan McSweeney

In a new-look full-back line, Kevin O'Donovan of Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr's Conor Dennehy make their first competitive starts, either side of Kevin Flahive.

O'Donovan's teammate on last year's U20 team, Damien Gore of Kilmacabea lines up at corner-forward, where he is joined in attack by centre-forward Eoghan McSweeney of Knocknagree.

All four featured during Cork's McGrath Cup campaign this month.

The team will be captained by Ian Maguire for Sunday's match at 2pm in Brewster Park.

The substitutes will be announced tonight.

Cork SFC (v Fermanagh)

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Kevin O'Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

4. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarrs)

5. James Loughrey (Mallow)

6. Tom Clancy (Clonakilty)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

9. Ronan O'Toole (Eire Og)

10. Tom Clancy (Fermoy)

11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)


