Four changes for Cork as Joe Canning returns for Galway

Kieran Kingston has shuffled his Cork deck for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League tie against Galway, making four changes.

Aidan Walsh and Joe Canning make their returns.

Experienced goalkeeper Anthony Nash returns in place of Patrick Collins with Niall O'Leary named ahead of him in the full-back line.

Aidan Walsh and Conor Lehane, both of whom came off the bench during their defeat to Limerick last time out, are retained in the team at the expense of Luke Meade and Declan Dalton.

Galway have been boosted by the return of talisman forward Joe Canning who returns in the only change to Shane O'Neill's lineup, replacing Tadhg Haran.

Former Hurler of the Year Canning played in Galway's opening two games though missed their loss to Waterford.

Cork (NHL v Galway): A Nash; N O'Leary, E Cadogan, C Spillane; B Cooper, R Downey, S O'Leary-Hayes; M Coleman, D Fitzgibbon; R O'Flynn, S Harnedy, A Walsh; C Lehane, S Kingston, P Horgan.

Galway (NHL v Cork): J Skehill; D Morrissey, G McInerney, S Loftus; P Mannion, S Cooney, F Burke; C Mannion, A Tuohy; N Burke, J Canning, S Bleahane; B Concannon, C Whelan, C Cooney.