News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Formidable Nemo will pose Duhallow’s sternest test

Formidable Nemo will pose Duhallow’s sternest test
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 06:25 AM

Kieran Fitzgerald gives a straight answer to a straight question. He’s a selector with Duhallow, who face Nemo Rangers in Sunday’s Cork SFC final. Can the north Cork side win? “I wouldn’t be doing the job if I thought we couldn’t win. Do I think we need a lot of things to go our way? I do, as is the case with all teams in a final.

“Nemo are formidable. They’ve risen to every challenge. It’s a very serious proposal. There’s no secret with them. Nemo set out their stall — ‘this is how we’re going to play and it’s up to the opponent to come and match it’.

“We have the players who can test them and who can ask questions. It’s the team who start well and settles will have the big advantage. People say we had the easier side of the draw, but I’d dispute that. Our path to the final might seem straightforward to the outside world, but it wasn’t, just look at the CIT and Newcestown games.”

It’s Fitzgerald’s second year as a selector and he feels familiarity is a help to Duhallow this season. “I think one of the main differences is that we’re used to each other. We came together as a management group last year and it takes a certain amount of time for us to get to know the players and vice-versa.

" I reckon we’re a more experienced bunch, on and off the field, with top-notch players in Donncha O’Connor and Aidan Walsh — seasoned pros, you could almost say. Our younger players have stepped up, Paul Walsh and Eoghan McSweeney who’ve Cork senior experience, and Michael Mahony and Daniel O’Connell from Cork’s U20 All-Ireland winning side.”

The 2018 journey ended in defeat in the county final, but as Fitzgerald says, they “were very close” in that decider.

“I suppose the main lesson is that you’ve got to take your chances and you can’t take your eye off the ball at any stage. I mean, to score 3-11 and not win is almost unheard of, but unfortunately it happened last year.

“We are not doing a whole lot different. If anything, we’re probably doing a small bit less because we’ve had to be sensible regarding our training due to the number of players involved with their clubs.

There’s a fine balancing act between the demands of the clubs and the division and as a management team we’ve tried to trod that line down the middle as best we can.

“We’re always mindful of the needs of the players because if they’re not right you can forget it. They are a great group. We don’t get a chance to train as much as you’d like. We’d pick from 40 players of varying standards, but we don’t get the chance to play practice matches in order to judge players.

“We’re using championship matches to pick teams and you might be testing one or two players because there’s no other way of finding out. Much of the reason why we’re in the final is down to the attitude of the squad player.”

The pain of last year is another driving force, he adds: “There is still a bit of hurt, of course, there is. We gathered in the dressing room afterwards and said we’d give it one more go.

“If you’re going to get a crack off Nemo in a senior football championship final then that should be an incentive in itself. With no disrespect to any other team in the championship, Nemo are one of the marquee names.”

More on this topic

McGill hoping Ratoath can complete epic riseMcGill hoping Ratoath can complete epic rise

T2 fears will deliver cut-throat league, says Cross starT2 fears will deliver cut-throat league, says Cross star

Kerrigan: Provinces have too much grip on formatKerrigan: Provinces have too much grip on format

Hammies crush champions Chorca DhuibhneHammies crush champions Chorca Dhuibhne


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Expert group to explore feasibility of concussion substitutes in footballExpert group to explore feasibility of concussion substitutes in football

Bradford investigate alleged racial abuse of supporterBradford investigate alleged racial abuse of supporter

Five Dundalk players, four from Rovers, named in PFAI Team of the YearFive Dundalk players, four from Rovers, named in PFAI Team of the Year

We’re risking people’s lives – Johnrose demands action in wake of dementia studyWe’re risking people’s lives – Johnrose demands action in wake of dementia study


Lifestyle

Antibiotics will not speed up recovery from a viral infection and can make the child feel worse, says Dr Phil KieranBattling bacteria: The pros and cons of giving antibiotics to children

I had to turn off Dublin Murders with 15 minutes to go. We were watching the first episode because I had to review it the following day for the Today Show on RTÉ.Learner Dad: 'I like to see myself as relaxed but I’m obviously bottling up a fair few anxieties'

Purchasing a thatched cottage was a decision that would change Liam Broderick’s life. Kya deLongchamps meets the long-time thatcherMade in Munster: Meet Cork thatcher Liam Broderick

We take a trip back through the Wolves singer’s most major fashion moments.As Selena Gomez surprises fans with new music, these are some of her best style moments

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »