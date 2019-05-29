Former Treaty captain 'expecting Limerick to respond with physicality' against Waterford

Limerick's 2013 Munster SHC-winning captain Donal O'Grady is expecting John Kiely's men to try and physically dominate Waterford as the All-Ireland champions look to get their season back on track.

The Shannonsiders were overturned by Cork in their opening game in the Gaelic Grounds after winning both of their home games in Munster last year.

Limerick only got one point on the road last year but they need to go to Walsh Park and win if they have any hope of retaining their All-Ireland title and staying in the mix for a first Munster success in six years.

O'Grady spelled out what Limerick must change in order to get a first win of Championship 2019:

"I'm expecting Limerick to respond with physicality for a start," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Easier said than done but we didn't impose ourselves physically against Cork. It's something we'll have to do in Walsh Park.

That physical edge is something that was crucial to the Shannonsiders who last August bridged a 45-year gap since they last lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

"It was the fundamental for us in 2018, physically dominating opponents in the air. That didn't happen the last day.

"It'll be crucial we get a foothold early on against Waterford and keep their crowd out of the game."

While O'Grady picked out that one aspect of their game, manager John Kiely said that his side must improve in all facets of their game:

“We have to improve across the board, every department really, to be honest about it. Work rate wasn’t good enough and use of the ball wasn’t good enough," Kiely said. "Things that we pride ourselves on just weren’t there. It is what it is."

Limerick defeated the Deise in the league final and since then, both sides have had rocky starts to their championship campaigns.

Narrowly beaten by Clare in round 1, Paraic Fanning's men were trounced 2-30 to 0-18 against Tipp last time out but their struggles are the furthest thing from the Limerick manager's mind.

“We have enough to worry about with ourselves and trying to get that right first," he stressed.