Former stars’ delight as Cork’s Super troopers head for Croker

Former All-Ireland winners John Cleary and Tony Davis believe Cork have nothing to lose heading into this year’s Super 8s on the back of a comprehensive victory over Laois.

Castlehaven legend Cleary and O’Donovan Rossa stalwart Davis are looking forward to Ronan McCarthy’s side taking on Dublin, Tyrone and Roscommon on the back of a consistent run of league and championship displays.

“I suppose people were travelling up there to Thurles thinking either Cork were slight favourites or the game was going to be 50-50 but the fact is they absolutely blew Laois away once they got going,” former All-Ireland winner John Cleary commented.

“Not alone was it a very good overall team performance but a really good attacking performance as well. Cork’s supporters wanted to see this team reach the Super 8s and that has been achieved.”

Cleary believes the quick turnaround from Saturday’s victory to lining out at Croke Park against reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin seven days later is a positive rather than a negative.

“Obviously, it will be a real acid test against Dublin but I think it is a good thing that the players don’t have to wait long for that game to come around,” Cleary stated.

“Cork didn’t pick up any serious injuries over the weekend so they were able to ease off towards the end. The fact that the Laois game didn’t go to the wire was a bonus too. Cork seemed to have it won with 25 minutes to go. Being able to bring on subs and give players a rest was also good. As a result of all those things, Cork should have great momentum heading into the weekend.”

Having enjoyed multiple club and provincial successes with his native West Cork club Castlehaven, John Cleary was delighted to see Mark Collins and Brian Hurley dovetailing so effectively in Cork’s 4-20 to 1-15 weekend triumph.

The Haven duo accounted for 3-12 of their county’s total with Hurley rolling back the years and delivering the kind of virtuoso display synonymous with the 27-year-old prior to his injury layoffs.

“Without a doubt, it was great to see Mark and Brian playing so well,” Cleary noted.

The two lads have been involved with the (Cork) seniors for the past number of years and are probably only reaching their peak right now. Brian’s injuries ruined their chance to play together at inter-county level. Thankfully those injuries have cleared up now.

Tony Davis echoed his fellow West Cork man’s sentiments, pointing to Ronan McCarthy’s three-year contract, Ruairí Deane’s consistency and Brian Hurley’s injury-free run as important elements of Cork’s upturn in form.

“It always takes time to get things right at inter-county level so the county board giving Ronan McCarthy a three-year contract was the right thing to do for both players and management,” said Davis.

“Things are very positive right now but playing Dublin in Croke Park will be a completely different test. We need to be playing in Croke Park and in big games. It is great for the younger guys in the Cork setup and especially that middle eight where Cork are quite mobile and driving forward at every opportunity. Every Super 8 game these young lads play will bring them on.

“I’m delighted for Ruairí Deane considering how hard he has worked down through the years. Equally so for Brian Hurley who has been blighted by so many injuries and to see Brian back to his best is great news for Cork heading into the Super 8s.”