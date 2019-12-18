News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former referee thinks VAR is a 'must' for the GAA

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 12:41 PM

Former All-Ireland Hurling final referee Brian Gavin has said he is in favour of the introduction of VAR in gaelic games.

Limerick are set to bring a motion on the issue to congress and Gavin says introducing the technology is a "must".

He also feels inter-county referees are broadly in favour of VAR being used to help improve decisions on the pitch.

The Irish Examiner columnist said: "I spoke to a number of referees in the last couple of months and the majority of them would favour it, it would take the pressure off them.

"There is nothing as bad as when you're a referee and you go back that Sunday night, or the Sunday Game or whatever, when the match is over it is all over social media and you are left there feeling isolated and alone.

"So, I think if VAR can be introduced to help the referees, it has to be a positive going forward for our games."

