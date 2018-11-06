Home»Sport

Former Mayo ladies football manager takes over Dublin camogie team

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 01:03 PM

Frank Browne has been named as the new Dublin Senior Camogie manager.

The Wexford-native takes charge of the Dubs after spells with Mayo and Roscommon.

He also managed the Mayo Senior Ladies football team, guiding them to the 2017 All-Ireland final.

"The Dublin Camogie Board are delighted to announce the appointment of Frank Browne as the new Senior Camogie Manager for 2019," said a statement.

"Frank brings with him a proven track record with senior Inter County squads in both Hurling & Ladies Football.

"He managed the Mayo Senior Ladies football team and took them to an All Ireland Final in 2017.

"In addition he has also managed the Mayo Senior Hurling team. He has also worked with the Roscommon Senior Hurling team as Director of Fitness & Coaching.

"We wish Frank every success in his new role with our Senior Camogie team. Currently, Frank is putting together his Selectors and a full list will be released once finalised."

Philly McMahon was brought on board as Dublin Camogie's Head of Performance last month.

Browne takes over from former Kilkenny goalie David Herity.


Related Articles

'The wedding has definitely taken a back seat': Wedding and All-Ireland plans colliding for Ulster winner

Amanda Stapleton: 'Why do people care so much? Humanity is alive and well'

An open letter to Rory Beggan

Containing Gooch was easy compared to this: Former Cork defender's nightmare cancer battle

More in this Section

Former Celtic Boys Club coach jailed for historical child abuse

Tottenham’s Champions League game to go ahead despite poor state of pitch

Boxer Mike Towell ‘did not spar’ in weeks before fatal fight

Mo Salah statue: Sculptor hits back after online mockery


Breaking Stories

Review: Lords of Strut, Cork Opera House

Cillian Murphy delivers spine-tingling spoken word prologue of solider's World War One letter

Badly Drawn Boy to perform new music on Irish tour

Uncovering the naked truth of a life model

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »