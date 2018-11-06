Former Mayo ladies football manager takes over Dublin camogie team

Frank Browne has been named as the new Dublin Senior Camogie manager.

The Wexford-native takes charge of the Dubs after spells with Mayo and Roscommon.

He also managed the Mayo Senior Ladies football team, guiding them to the 2017 All-Ireland final.

"The Dublin Camogie Board are delighted to announce the appointment of Frank Browne as the new Senior Camogie Manager for 2019," said a statement.

"Frank brings with him a proven track record with senior Inter County squads in both Hurling & Ladies Football.

"He managed the Mayo Senior Ladies football team and took them to an All Ireland Final in 2017.

"In addition he has also managed the Mayo Senior Hurling team. He has also worked with the Roscommon Senior Hurling team as Director of Fitness & Coaching.

"We wish Frank every success in his new role with our Senior Camogie team. Currently, Frank is putting together his Selectors and a full list will be released once finalised."

Philly McMahon was brought on board as Dublin Camogie's Head of Performance last month.

Browne takes over from former Kilkenny goalie David Herity.