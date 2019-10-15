News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Limerick manager joins Mike Quirke's Laois backroom team

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 01:49 PM

New Laois football manager Mike Quirke has brought in former Limerick boss Maurice Horan to coach the midlanders in 2020.

Quirke was last night ratified as Laois football manager, with Horan heading up an impressive backroom team.

Ballinrobe native Horan enjoyed short spells lining out for Mayo, first, in 2003, before switching allegiances to Limerick in 2004.

He later turned to management, Limerick’s run to the 2011 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final being the standout achievement of his three-year stint as Treaty senior manager.

Eoin Kearns, who was part of John Sugrue’s backroom team in 2018, will serve as coach/selector, while Tom Hargroves has come on board as head of athletic development.

A native of Laois, Hargroves spent 10 years working at Bristol Rugby. He also worked with the Dragons in Wales. Dan Nelligan will oversee the goalkeeping coaching, while one further selector will be added in the coming weeks.

“We are delighted with the appointment of Mike Quirke and he has put together a really exciting backroom team,” Laois football committee chairman Laurence Phelan said last night.

Laois begin 2020 in Allianz League Division 2, while they play Louth or Longford in the Leinster SFC quarter-final.

TOPIC: Laois GAA

