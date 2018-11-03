Former Limerick hurler Leonard Enright passes away aged 65

Limerick GAA legend Leonard Enright has passed away.

He was 65.

All involved with Limerick GAA are saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Leonard Enright. One of the finest full backs to grace the Limerick jersey. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Enright Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/Wm479nzBPQ — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) November 3, 2018

Enright played for his local club Patrickswell and with the Limerick senior inter-county hurling team from 1971 until 1988.

He was inducted into the GAA Hall of Fame at the All Star awards last night.

Limerick GAA player Cian Lynch, who picked up the Hurler of the Year award last night, paid tribute to Enright.

"For me to have the opportunity to stand up here, it goes back to the small things, back to the family," he said afterwards.

Leonard Enright went in the Hall of Fame [tonight]. Heroes like him, legends like him, it's what makes it extra special.

Enright won All-Stars in 1980, 1981 and 1983.

He was a Councillor in Limerick with Fianna Fáil from 1999 to 2014.

The former full-back has been remembered as "a true gentleman".

"So sad to hear of the untimely passing of Leonard Enright a legend of Patrickswell and Limerick. A true gentleman in every way," said Niall Collins TD.

Leonard Enright pictured in 1983.

Digital Desk