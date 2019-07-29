News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Former All-Ireland final referee says Seán Cleere shouldn't have been in charge of Tipp v Wexford

Former All-Ireland final referee says Seán Cleere shouldn't have been in charge of Tipp v Wexford
By Joel Slattery
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 11:37 AM

Four-time All-Ireland hurling final referee Brian Gavin has said that Seán Cleere shouldn't have been given the whistle for yesterday's clash between Wexford and Tipperary.

The winners had three goals disallowed but finished strongly to secure a final berth against Kilkenny - the county that Cleere hails from.

Irish Examiner columnist Gavin, who was the man in the middle for the last Tipp-Kilkenny All-Ireland final in 2016, wrote that Cleere was put in a tough situation by the powers-that-be.

"Seán Cleere, in my opinion, should not have been appointed to take charge of this All-Ireland semi-final," Gavin said.

"Firstly - I don’t think he had done enough to be given the job and then with Kilkenny in the other semi-final the day before it only added to the pressure on him," the Offaly man explained.

Referencing the Tipp goal that was disallowed to award a point to Wexford for a Lee Chin shot over 30 seconds earlier, Gavin said.

It might have been the right decision but how it was delivered left a lot to be desired.

While Tipp had goals disallowed, a Wexford three-pointer that was awarded shouldn't have been, according to Gavin.

"As far as I’m concerned, it was a square ball for Wexford’s third goal - Conor McDonald was in the area when Paul Morris put the ball across."

It was a controversial weekend for the officials with Limerick denied a '65 which would have given them the chance to force extra time in the first semi-final on Saturday.

You can read Gavin's column in full here.

READ MORE

Refereeing controversies and other talking points after the weekend's hurling semi-finals

More on this topic

Refereeing controversies and other talking points after the weekend's hurling semi-finalsRefereeing controversies and other talking points after the weekend's hurling semi-finals

Sheedy: Tipp answered their critics with epic defeat of WexfordSheedy: Tipp answered their critics with epic defeat of Wexford

Tipp stun Cork with late goal to win Munster U20 finalTipp stun Cork with late goal to win Munster U20 final

Croke Park to host All-Ireland hurling quarter-final double-header this monthCroke Park to host All-Ireland hurling quarter-final double-header this month

Sean CleereKilkennyWexfordTipperaryRefereesTOPIC: Hurling

More in this Section

Five things we learned from the German Grand PrixFive things we learned from the German Grand Prix

Refereeing controversies and other talking points after the weekend's hurling semi-finalsRefereeing controversies and other talking points after the weekend's hurling semi-finals

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

McIlroy misses out as Koepka wins in MemphisMcIlroy misses out as Koepka wins in Memphis


Lifestyle

She was enjoying her job as a management consultant but a change in career has Lesley Emin feeling as high as the tallest peaks in the west, she tells Lorna Siggins.Ageing with attitude: How Lesley is blazing a new trail in life

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

A serious veggie dinner option.How to make Ainsley Harriott’s baked cauliflower with black beans and coconut

Certain people are trying to make hipster jeans happen again.Will 2019 be the year low-rise jeans make a comeback?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »