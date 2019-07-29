Former All-Ireland final referee says Seán Cleere shouldn't have been in charge of Tipp v Wexford

Four-time All-Ireland hurling final referee Brian Gavin has said that Seán Cleere shouldn't have been given the whistle for yesterday's clash between Wexford and Tipperary.

The winners had three goals disallowed but finished strongly to secure a final berth against Kilkenny - the county that Cleere hails from.

Irish Examiner columnist Gavin, who was the man in the middle for the last Tipp-Kilkenny All-Ireland final in 2016, wrote that Cleere was put in a tough situation by the powers-that-be.

"Seán Cleere, in my opinion, should not have been appointed to take charge of this All-Ireland semi-final," Gavin said.

"Firstly - I don’t think he had done enough to be given the job and then with Kilkenny in the other semi-final the day before it only added to the pressure on him," the Offaly man explained.

Referencing the Tipp goal that was disallowed to award a point to Wexford for a Lee Chin shot over 30 seconds earlier, Gavin said.

It might have been the right decision but how it was delivered left a lot to be desired.

While Tipp had goals disallowed, a Wexford three-pointer that was awarded shouldn't have been, according to Gavin.

"As far as I’m concerned, it was a square ball for Wexford’s third goal - Conor McDonald was in the area when Paul Morris put the ball across."

It was a controversial weekend for the officials with Limerick denied a '65 which would have given them the chance to force extra time in the first semi-final on Saturday.

