Former All-Ireland Final referee Pat Lane passes away

By Stephen Barry
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 03:11 PM

Former All-Ireland Football Final referee Pat Lane has passed away.

A clubman of St Senan's in Foynes, Co Limerick, Lane has been hailed as one of the outstanding referees of his generation.

He took charge of the 1987 final, the first of the fierce Cork-Meath rivalry, which the Royals won by six points.

He also refereed the 1986 National Football League Final, when Laois made a historic breakthrough, the 1980 All-Ireland Minor Final, where Kerry beat Derry, and six Munster Senior finals, all involving Cork and Kerry.

With his club, St Senan's, Lane served for many years as club secretary and a team manager from underage to senior levels.

“Pat Lane was one of the outstanding referees of his generation, beginning his career at provincial level during Kerry’s Golden Era, and was the man in the middle when Cork made the breakthrough in the 1987 Munster Final, going on to take charge of that year’s All-Ireland Final between Meath and Cork,” said Munster GAA Chairman Liam Lenihan.

In Munster, he was one of the leading referees for over a decade, officiating at 14 Munster Finals across all grades.

“Pat was a stalwart for his beloved St Senan's GAA Club and we extend our sympathies to his family, club colleagues, and his large circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go Raibh Sé.”

A post by St Senan's GAA club read: "It's a very sad day for our club and parish. We have lost an active member, trainer, manager, and most of all, our number one supporter. Our condolences to the Lane family. Rest in Peace Pat."

TOPIC: GAA

