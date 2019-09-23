Forget drive for five: Ballymacarbry ladies claim 38th title in a row

Park your drive for five and pack away your fix for six. Last weekend the ladies footballers of Ballymacarbry in Waterford won their 38th senior football title in a row. What made last Sunday’s win over rivals Comeragh Rangers all the more remarkable was that they had to come from six points down to collect the trophy, eventually winning 1-14 to 0-14.

Star player Sinead Ryan hit 1-9 in the decider at Lemybrien to get her side over the line in what must be the longest winning streak in Gaelic Games.

Meanwhile, Waterford GAA officials have explained the thinking behind next Sunday’s county senior hurling semi-finals, which are being played in two venues 30 miles apart rather than as a double-header.

Eyebrows were raised when it was confirmed that Ballygunner would play Dungarvan in one semi-final in Fraher Field at 2pm, with Mount Sion and De La Salle facing off at Walsh Park in the city at 5.15pm.

County chairman Paddy Joe Ryan explained this afternoon that the fixtures were down to an arrangement between the clubs.

“Dungarvan have a home and away arrangement with the city clubs in the senior hurling championship,” said Ryan.

In this case they had already played Ballygunner in the senior championship earlier in the summer, and that game was played in Walsh Park.

“Now with that arrangement it’s Dungarvan’s turn to have a game in the western side of the county, so Ballygunner are travelling on Sunday.

“The other game is an all-city one, Mount Sion and De La Salle, so the logic was that we would keep that game in the city.

“People may not be aware that Ballygunner versus Dungarvan will be preceded by another game on Sunday. Ballyduff Upper are playing Fourmilewater in a relegation play-off at 1pm, so there’ll be two very competitive games in Fraher Field this Sunday and we’re hoping for a good turnout to see them.”