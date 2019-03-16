Football league wrap: Ulster sides on top in Divisions 3 and 4

Down are top of Division 3 of the Allianz Football League heading into the final round of group games, while Derry continued their unbeaten run in Division 4 this afternoon.

A late pointed free from Donal O'Hare ensured Down claimed a hard earned 0-15 to 1-11 win over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

In a frantic finish, a 67th minute Eoghan Ruth goal levelled the tie at 1-10 to 0-13, after good work by Conor Doyle.

Earlier, Darragh Foley was Carlow's scorer-in-chief, finishing with seven points, in a game where the hosts led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

Down battled back on the restart, to move three points ahead, before Ruth's goal.

Caolan Mooney edged the visitors back in front, and although substitute Dermot Walsh equalised in the fourth minute of injury-time, O'Hare's score ensured Down's fifth win on the bounce.

A brace of second half goals were key for Laois, as they claimed a 2-12 to 0-15 win over Offaly in their Midlands derby at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

Evan O'Carroll and Paul Cahillane found the net for the O'Moore's, as they kept their hopes of a final berth and promotion alive, heading into their final game against Carlow next weekend.

Laois started strongly and led by 0-4 to 0-1 after 12 minutes, with good work from O'Carroll, Kieran Lillis and Ross Munnelly early on.

Offaly battled back through Bernard Allen and Peter Cunningham to level the tie, before an Allen score ensured Offaly led for the first time.

Laois drew level, but a trio of scores saw Offaly take an 0-8 to 0-5 interval lead, as the O'Moore's were wasteful in the closing stages of the half.

The sides equally shared four points inside nine minutes of the restart.

However, Laois dug in with 1-2 unanswered, including O'Carroll's goal.

Ruairi McNamee cut the gap to the minimum, but again Laois looked strong, with Conor Boyle feeding Paul Cahillane for their second goal.

Allen and Niall McNamee kept Offaly in touch, but a Cahillane score ensured a three-point win.

Longford secured Division 3 status for 2020, with a 2-15 to 0-14 win over Sligo in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

A solid second half display was key for the Midlanders, as they held the visitors to three points during this spell.

Darren Gallagher and Nigel Rabbitt grabbed Longford's goals in a closing period where they looked more dominant.

Sligo held an 0-11 to 0-8 half-time lead with Pat Hughes, Adrian Marren and Niall Murphy among their scorers.

Both sides finished the game with 14 men - Sligo's Pat Hughes was first to go, after picking up his second yellow card in the 38th minute.

He was followed by Michael Quinn, who was shown a black card and subsequently a red card with 12 minutes remaining, having already received a yellow card.

Louth's meeting with Westmeath was postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

In Division 4, Shane McGuigan fired 2-5 for Derry in their top of the table 2-16 to 1-12 win over Leitrim at Celtic Park.

With both sides already safely through to the decider, a combined 17 changes were made from the sides Round 5 ties.

The opening 10 minutes of the second half were crucial to this Derry win, as having led by the minimum at the break, the Oak Leafers took over and capitalised on mistakes from the kick-out.

The hosts scored 1-7 unanswered on the restart, including McGuigan's first goal in the 48th minute.

Leitrim's opening score of the half arrived in the 55th minute, as Gary Plunkett found the net.

Emlyn Mulligan, Ciallian McGloin, Domhnaill Flynn and Shane Quinn worked hard to cut the gap to five points, but McGuigan found the net once more to kill off any hopes of a Leitrim win.

Waterford battled back from a sluggish start to take a 2-9 to 0-7 win over London in McGovern Park, Ruislip.

The Deise secured third place, heading into the final round of group games, with goals in either half from Conor Murray crucial.

In testing weather conditions two Killian Butler points helped London to an early 0-3 to 0-1 lead, before a 33rd minute Murray goal handed Waterford a 1-1 to 0-3 interval lead.

London equalised through Butler on the restart, but Waterford dealt with the elements better in the second half.

Wexford also picked up their third win, as they withstood a strong Limerick finish to claim a slender 0-14 to 1-10 victory at Innovate Wexford Park.

The Slaneysiders looked good after Conor Devitt's fourth point ensured a six-point lead in the 56th minute, but the hosts failed to score over the remainder of the tie.

Limerick fired 1-2 unanswered including a 62nd minute Sean McSweeney goal.

McSweeney also grabbed a point from a free 10 minutes later, but it was too late as Wexford held out for victory.

Despite playing against a stiff wind in the second half, Antrim delivered a comfortable 2-15 to 0-10 win over Wicklow at Corrigan Park, Belfast.

Just a point separated the teams at half-time, with Antrim shading a 0-7 to 0-6 score-line, but the Saffrons really dug in on the restart.

The hosts pushed 1-10 to 0-6 in front just eight minutes into the second half, with Matthew Fitzpatrick netting their goal.

Wicklow battled back with scores from Anthony McLoughlin, before losing their captain Dean Healy to a black card, and Fitzpatrick grabbed the Saffrons second goal.