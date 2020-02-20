Football: Five changes for Cork and Mayo

After seeing off Down with ease last Sunday week, Ronan McCarthy has named five alterations to the Cork team to face Tipperary in Thurles on Saturday.

James Loughrey, Paul Ring, Cian Kiely, Luke Connolly and Killian O’Hanlon are set to be introduced at the expense of Liam O’Donovan, Kevin Crowley, Tadhg Corkery, Damien Gore and Ciarán Sheehan.

Gore and Sheehan are named on the bench while Kiely, Connolly and O’Hanlon appeared from the bench in the win over Down. A win over Tipperary will extend Cork’s lead at the top of the division to three points over Longford at least until Sunday afternoon.

Mayo have also announced five changes from the side that started in the win over Meath for the trip to face Monaghan in Clones on Sunday.

Pádraig O’Hora, Oisín Mullin, Kevin McLoughlin, debutant Eoghan McLaughlin and making his first start of the season Darren Coen have been named to replace Eoin O’Donoghue, James McCormack, Brendan Harrison, James Durcan and Tommy Conroy.

Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney is set to have former captain Colin Walshe and forward Jack McCarron available for the clash with Mayo after they were unavailable through injury for three and one games respectively.

Paddy McBrearty could be given a place in the match-day panel to face Dublin on Saturday having recently returned from some time in the US. Manager Declan Bonner will also given consideration to fit-again Hugh McFadden, Daire Ó Baoill and Caolan McGonagle although Paddy McGrath, Stephen McMenamin, Jason McGee and Oisín Gallen will be sidelined for some time to come.

Meanwhile, Gaelfast director Paul Donnelly has called on the entire GAA to get behind Antrim. As they await news on Casement Park, Donnelly has been leading the Gaelic games engagement initiative in Belfast but wants to see the organisation get fully behind the county.“The GAA needs balanced development and growth. But that is not only about a bank balance: it’s about the past and the present. In the past, I can’t think of a GAA club anywhere in Belfast or county Antrim which escaped unscathed from the conflict.

“Despite that, we made sure that Gaelic games survived. Now, we need to grow our games. For me, that’s top priority. Its top priority for Antrim GAA. And as I said to the National Coaching Conference in Croke Park last month, this needs to be top priority for the GAA. If it’s not, then someone needs to tell me right away. And if it is, then the GAA sees Belfast and Antrim as a top priority and is backing Gaelfast for the long term.

“It’s a minimum of a 10-year plan because there is no real overhead fix for the issues that are facing Antrim and Belfast. The level of consultation, engagement and research that was undertaken in the last six to 10 months has been a core part of our work and the plan is for that information to be analysed with a view to identifying areas to be addressed in the next 10 years.”

MAYO (AFL v Monaghan): R. Hennelly; P. O’Hora, O. Mullen, L. Keegan; E. McLoughlin, M. Plunkett, P. Durcan; S. Coen, A. O’Shea (c); F. Boland, R. O’Donoghue, D. O’Connor; K. McLoughlin, D. Coen, J. Carr.

CORK (AFL v Tipperary): M. Martin (Nemo Rangers); S. Powter (Douglas), J. Loughrey (Mallow), P. Ring (Aghabullogue); T. Clancy (Fermoy), M. Taylor (Mallow), C. Kiely (Ballincollig); I. Maguire (St Finbarrs), K. O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); J. O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), S. White (Clonakility), B. Hartnett (Douglas); R. Deane (Bantry Blues), L. Connolly (Nemo Rangers), C. O’Mahony (Mitchelstown). Subs: A. Casey (Kiskeam), S. Ryan (St Finbarrs), M. Shanley (Clonakilty), A. Browne (Newmarket), P. Walsh (Kanturk), K. O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCartháigh), E. McSweeney (Knocknagree), P. Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), C. O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), C. Sheehan (Éire Óg), D. Gore (Kilmacabea).