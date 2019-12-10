Flynn confident Waterford can deliver Walsh Park project

Waterford county board hopes to take the next steps in the redevelopment of Walsh Park later this month according to secretary Pat Flynn.

The Déise have been waiting for approval of government funding for the project since April.

“As we head into a new decade the county faces many challenges both on and off the field but I am confident we can overcome these challenges despite the cynics and the sceptics,” Flynn stated in his annual report to annual convention.

“Our main challenge will be the redevelopment of Walsh Park. We await news of funding from the Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund before we are in a position to move to the next steps in the project. It is our understanding that an announcement will take place in December.”

Waterford posted a profit for the sixth year in a row ahead of Thursday night’s convention in Dungarvan.

The 2019 accounts show a surplus of €47,317. Income totalled €1,934,656 while expenditure came in at €1,887,339.

The cost of intercounty teams rose by €35,000 to €807,453. €434,166 was for on the senior hurlers, up €10,000 on 2018. The spend on the senior footballers was €279,266, a jump of almost €58,000.

Supporters’ Group Club Déise contributed €88,004 this year including €66,224 towards a training camp for the senior hurlers. “In truth, the board would have been unable to fund a number of the training events or equipment if it wasn’t for Club Déise coming to our assistance,” Flynn admitted.

Gate receipts on club championship games improved by €3,000 to €306,692. Takings from the senior hurling championship grew by nearly €18,000. Fundraising activities fell by €36,000.

“It is important to acknowledge that the board’s finances are in a reasonable position but further improvement is required and this entails constant monitoring and control.” Commercial income increased by €5,000 and sponsors TQS Integration have committed to Waterford for a third season.

Flynn also revealed that 63 walkovers occurred in 2019 across all championships from minor to senior. “One alarming aspect this year was the two walkovers in the senior football championship group stage. The action not only affected the group concerned but had a knock-on effect for the teams involved in the play-offs. Walkovers are not satisfactory at any time but there is something totally unacceptable when they occur in one of the prime senior championships.”

Seán Michael O’Regan from Kill will succeed Paddy Joe Ryan as chairman tomorrow night. Ryan has completed his five-year term at the helm.